Nigerian music heavyweight Davido has once again set the internet ablaze, giving fans a tantalising taste of what’s to come from his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled 5ive.

In a recent Instagram Reel posted on March 26, 2025, the Afrobeats star shared snippets of two unreleased tracks, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation.

The short clip captures Davido vibing to the beats, offering a glimpse into the sonic direction of the project.

The preview took place during a live stream hosted by Cruel Santino on his Subaru World Stream, a platform that’s fast becoming a hotspot for Nigerian artistes to connect with their audience.

The first snippet features a pulsating rhythm, layered with Davido’s signature melodic flow, while the second track leans into a more upbeat tempo, teasing lyrics that are already sparking chatter among fans.

Although the full songs remain under wraps, the brief clips suggest 5ive will carry the eclectic mix of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and other genres that Davido is known for. This move has only heightened the frenzy around the album, which is slated for release on April 18, 2025.

With collaborations already confirmed with artistes like Omah Lay, Victony, and Chris Brown, plus production from big names like Tempoe and Shizzi, 5ive is shaping up to be a major moment in Nigerian music.

Fans react to new Davido's snippets

@adabraOluw72021 said:

“So Naa song be this now … I no even hear anything lol 😆”

@kinqkudos said:

“Omo, Davido fans dey try o. 😂😂😂”

@inalegwuszn replied:

“Make that album no just leave studio cuz Weiting be this 😭😂”

@fikayomi1878432 commented:

“Like Davido can’t just sit down and meditate on how he can sing in a different way, he has been singing the same way for years… look at the likes of Burna boy, Wizkid, etc. They change their method of singing at times What’s wrong with Davido? (NO SHADES)”

@iamnawtii noted:

“The pressure to prove a point made this dude fall off drastically 🤦‍♂️ zero coordination WTH . I remember when Wiz teased POMH with that clean video mehn! There’s levels to this shi!t. 👎🏼👎🏼”

@salakoade said:

“Same beat every time and same style of melody. Took Peruzzi style from him. We no even know there was an artist called peruzzi”

What we know about Davido's '5ive' album

The Instagram Reel isn’t just a random drop—it's a calculated tease that ties into Davido’s knack for keeping fans on their toes.

The album, his fifth studio effort, is said to reflect his journey, blending his past sounds with fresh influences. Posts on X reveal that 5ive will feature 17 tracks, showcasing a range of styles from Pon Pon to Fuji and Afrofusion.

The snippets from the Reel align with this narrative, hinting at a project that’s both a throwback to his roots and a step forward into new territory. Nigerian fans, known for their die-hard loyalty, have taken to social media to dissect every second of the preview, with many predicting chart-topping hits.

Davido and Chioma welcome twins in the US

A well-documented article on Legit.ng captured a personal milestone for the artiste.

The report detailed how Davido and his wife, Chioma, welcomed twins in a hospital in the United States, sparking joy among fans.

A viral video showed the couple leaving the hospital, cementing their status as a beloved power couple in Naija entertainment.

