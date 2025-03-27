Peller makes a surprise visit to Frontrunner Academy in Lagos and gifts a female student N500k to cover her tuition fees for the academic year

The generous gesture happens during an emotional moment captured on video, showing the student’s shock and gratitude

Social media explodes with reactions after the clip goes viral, with fans praising Peller’s kindness and his connection to his old school

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has once again proven why he’s a fan favourite in Naija’s entertainment circle. The content creator turned philanthropist recently visited his alma mater, Frontrunner Academy in Lagos, and left with more than just memories.

In a video that dropped on March 26, 2025, Peller is seen handing over a cool N500k to a female student to settle her school fees, turning what could’ve been a regular day into a life-changing one for her.

The clip, now doing rounds online, captures the raw emotion of the moment—her eyes wide with disbelief, her mates screaming in excitement, and Peller beaming with that signature energy he’s known for.

The visit wasn’t some random flex; it was a proper homecoming for the streaming star, who’s been making waves with his TikTok live sessions. Dressed in his usual casual drip, Peller rolled into the school, where a banner with his face welcomed him back like a hero.

See the video here:

Reactions as Peller gifts a student N500k

@mikkysnipe said:

"Confirmation before celebration the girl active 😂"

@_brodaarise said:

"When last man don collect surprise from man😢"

@atubo_comedy noted:

"God do mine this is what we want help others 😢"

@jofinepeters0 commented:

"E dey always be girls abeg comot for road joor! call it jealous I no care!"

@successful0812 replied:

"This life na only girl them day help oo 😢😂😂😂😂"

@augustabella5 noted:

"See as CS empty but if ná bad thing peller do now u go see all of them here ..lazy okenye😂"

@king_george747 said:

"Na woman dem sabi give money waitin' men do Una 😂"

@lande_r21 said:

"These one wey him dae do self pass make im one ranting video. I swear. More blessings @peller089"

@officialblvklondon said:

"Why him nor share the 5h to the students than giving one person the 5h 😂 dem nor de buy sense sha"

@caleb.jones8874 noted:

"Na God go punish who nor love Peller, I too love this guy"

@mrballerboi001 commented:

"She fell under the anointing 😂😂"

@fearnotbroka replied:

"The teacher go just follow the girl go house go collect her percentage o 😂"

@gabrielbagshawbatubo noted:

"200k goes to mama 100k goes to papa 100k goes to siblings to rest school go finish am...nothing come out"

Peller surprises Jarvis with birthday gifts

Recall Legit.ng reported how Peller organised a surprise party and gifts to celebrate Jarvis on her birthday.

The story detailed how Peller spoiled his girlfriend Jarvis with a giant teddy bear, a wristwatch, and designer bags for her birthday.

A violinist serenaded her as he unveiled the gifts, and the video of her stunned reaction took over social media.

