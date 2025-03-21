Tems thrilled South African fans with a sold-out performance at The Dome in Nasrec, Johannesburg

On March 20, 2025, Nigerian music star Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, brought her Born in the Wild tour to South Africa, captivating a packed crowd at The Dome in Nasrec, Johannesburg, making her the first artist to perform at the newly opened event centre in South Africa.

The Grammy-winning artist celebrated for her unique blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and neo-soul, delivered an electrifying performance that left fans buzzing. Clips from the event, particularly her rendition of “Burning,” one of the standout tracks from her debut album, have been making rounds online, showcasing her vocal prowess and commanding stage energy.

The show, held just a day before a public holiday on March 21, gave South African fans a proper midweek jolofication, as they sang along to every lyric with pure Naija spirit.

Tems’ return to South Africa wasn’t her first rodeo in the Rainbow Nation. She had previously performed at an exclusive invite-only event in 2022, but this time, it was a full-blown concert experience powered by Big Concerts.

The Dome, a spanking new venue that opened in January 2025, provided the perfect backdrop for her soulful melodies and introspective lyrics. Fans who nabbed tickets during the Discovery Bank pre-sale or the general sale via Ticketmaster were treated to a night of pure musical vibes, with “Burning” standing out as a fan favourite.

The song, nominated for Best R&B Song at the 67th Grammy Awards, had the crowd in a frenzy, proving Tems’ ability to connect with audiences far beyond Naija shores.

Clips from Tems' Born in the Wild SA tour

Reactions to Tems' performance in SA

@thevisualsister said;

"How ever gorgeous you think Tems is, she’s far worse! I’ve seen beauty before, but wow, what a discovery. Arresting, ethereal kind of beauty. 🥺😭❤️‍🔥"

@GemaenTaylor noted;

"A special experience seeing Tems live in Johannesburg, South Africa. She lived here for four years and learned how to produce music here too. Her first show from the Born in the Wild tour starts here."

@Shamonix_ tweeted;

"Pretty insane that Tems sounds even better live than she does on recorded tracks. The TALENT"

@TheTifeFab said;

"I love Tems so much, super talented!"

@Okay_Wasabi tweeted;

"Seeing Tems live was AMAZING"

Tems’ Growing Global Influence

The Born in the Wild tour, which kicked off in June 2024 in London, has seen Tems take her music to Europe, North America, and Australia before landing in Africa.

This Johannesburg stop on March 20, 2025, highlighted her rising status as a global ambassador for Nigerian music. With her debut album, released on June 7, 2024, peaking at number three on Nigeria’s TurnTable Albums chart and charting high in countries like the UK and the US, Tems is carrying the Afrobeats flag with pride.

The South African leg of the tour, following sold-out shows worldwide, underscores her knack for blending Lagos street vibes with international appeal, making her a proper force in the music scene.

Tems shuts down pregnancy rumours

A previous story on Legit.ng, published in 2022, addressed rumours about Tems’ personal life.

It reported that Tems debunked speculations of being pregnant with Wizkid’s child, clarifying the chatter that had spread like wildfire on social media.

The article noted her focus on her music career, dismissing the gist as mere noise from the rumour mill.

