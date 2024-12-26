Rema and Ayra Starr recently took to the stage together, delivering an exciting performance that left the crowd in awe

The switch to Rema's hit song "Ozeba" sent the audience into a frenzy, with fans expressing their reactions

The Mavin Records artistes brought immense energy to the stage, creating a lively atmosphere that fans will remember long after the festive season

Nigerian musicians Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, and his colleague Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, widely known as Ayra Starr, recently performed on stage together.

The video of the stage performance saw Mavin Records artists excitedly performing in the presence of the crowd.

Rema and Ayra Starr perform on stage together. Credit: @heisrema @Ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The switch-up of the initial music played to cheered the audience up as they shouted happily with so many feelings of meeting their expectation of music to be played.

The visual saw Rema singing to the lyrics of the song played by the disc jockey and upon hearing the chorus of the song, the crowd jumped on it and sang along with the artistes.

Their fans described the performance as lovely, with so much excitement to look back on after the festive season.

See the video here:

Netizens react to their stage performance

Social media users have reacted to the stage performance of Rema and Ayra Starr.

Read their reactions below:

@ndictmedia

"Ayra Star and Rema just have great vibes here in Lagos."

@JohnAlex666

"Rema so many hits."

@_josh__lee

"Ozeba hits differently."

@Timijr7

"That sound Rema makes is so fun."

@Ellahh_O

"My ultimate duo. I need that collab like that."

@AdmiralDebonair

"I love rema. He take musical risk."

@favouradeoye_

"Bro, I just dey pity the guy. It's a lot of energy to perform the songs on that album. I hope he takes care of his health after each performance. That's a lot for real."

@dave10_10

"The standard wey Rema dey set, nobody in the game is gonna catch up. Chosen one."

@Jaiye3b

"To perform OZEBA no easy ooo. See energy."

Singer collapses at Rema's concert

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Olawale Isreal-Lagbokun, mostly known as Bims, had collapsed during Rema's concert.

The singer who was the headline of Rema's concert held in Lagos collapsed while performing on stage with two dancers on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Spectators at the event had thought it was a stunt but it wasn't after some crew members rushed in and carried him off the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng