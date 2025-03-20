Tacha fiercely defends her track record by asserting she has spoken about Rivers state more than any other celebrity from the region

A troll called out Tacha over her silence on X and criticised her for not addressing the emergency rule in Rivers state

The reality star challenges the X troll to step up by urging the fan to build a platform to speak out

Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, landed in hot water with a fan on X who wasn’t having her silence on the emergency rule declared in Rivers state.

The fan, in a tweet that’s since vanished, pointed fingers at the BBNaija star, accusing her of being vocal about small matters like feminism but mute on the big political drama ongoing in her home state.

Tacha, quick to defend her name, quoted the tweet and let loose. Her response was pure fire, shutting down the critic with the kind of energy that’s made her a household name since her Pepper Dem days.

Tacha’s social media clapback game stays strong

Tacha’s X-game has always been on point, and this latest spell proves she’s still the queen of clapbacks. Since her 2019 BBNaija stint, she’s built a brand around being real and fearless, with her Titans always ready to ride or die for her. Telling the fan to “grow up your platform” was a classic move—pure Tacha, turning the heat back on her accuser.

In her words,

"I’ve talked about River states more than all the celebrities from rivers state put together!! If you’re so concerned, grow up your own platform and talk. Nobody hold ur mouth"

See the post here;

Tacha and the emergency rule in Rivers state

The emergency rule, signed off by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, followed months of chaos in Rivers state—think threats to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state assembly turning into a battleground.

This turmoil stems from a deep-seated feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now FCT Minister, which has fuelled legislative gridlock, the defection of 27 lawmakers from PDP to APC in December 2023, and ongoing legal disputes over control of the state assembly.

For many Rivers people, it’s been a tense time, and they’ve looked to big voices like Tacha, a Port Harcourt babe through and through, to speak up. The fan’s jab came from that expectation, but Tacha wasn’t here for it.

She reminded everyone she’s been repping Rivers State harder than most, flipping the script by telling the troll to stop complaining and start doing. It was a proper Naija-style “talk and do” moment—sharp, no-nonsense, and straight from the streets.

Reactions to Tacha's tweet about Rivers emergency rule

@Vrego10 said;

"You could have over looked Sha"

@praisejohnn said;

"You definitely have 💯"

@DKuha16759 said;

"So u de talk mk other pple follow u talk am?"

@Iamkrebkira said;

"Na wa o. People are just looking for who to pour their frustration on🤦🏽‍♀️"

@MubulaUmor said;

"Tacha focus on yourself ❤️ we are standing solidly for sim and prayers are ongoing for him and the state... The forums of for female sim would hold its solidarity walk very soon 🙏 we mount for here 🙏"

@MaryjaneCh8175 said;

"Make una leave Tacha alone,, if she talk una go complain if she no talk una go still complain haba"

@IjeomaSymply said;

"They should tag tonto dike, monalisa chinda, faith morey, Ibinabo fiberesima, etc you have over tried for that state"

@omoluabiprogres said;

Tacha, Seyi obsessed with you if you follow am talk the issues go settle

