A video has captured how late Mohbad's mother left the court premises after a failed hearing on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The family had gone for a coronal inquest on Wednesday as many fans and family members were seen hanging around the court premises

In the video, she was seen in the company of two men who accompanied her to the hearing, she refused to speak to anyone

Mrs Bosede Aloba, mother of late singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad was seen storming out of the court premises on Wednesday after a failed court hearing.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's mother was seen kneeling for her former husband in court and asking for forgiveness.

In the video making the rounds, the woman was seen leaving the court in the company of two young men after a failed hearing.

Mohbad's mother shuns people

In the recording, some women were heard trying to find out what had happened to her for her to leave the court premises in such a haste.

She ignored all of them and went away with the young men holding her. She went straight to the court gate and shunned the other people trying to speak with her as well.

Recall that Mohbad's mother had also made a U-turn and started supporting her former husband in the fight for justice for their late son. She also insisted that her late son's father had the final say.

Below is the video:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Mohbad's mother leaving the court in anger. Here are some of the comments below:

@alarape.mercy:

"He get how many days wey dem take do protest we no hear any outcome,end sars protest too wey dem kill if not up to hundred we no hear anytin till now nah this one dem con think say we go hear anytin ! Mke dem go bury the boy joor."

@alarape.mercy:

"Him think say he go fit run am himself ! Pple wey stand dem the beginning fighting for his justice will have attained success cos dey have everything to do so but dem later yeye dem ni ! Oya let see the outcome we await y’all."

@mobollz:

"Theu shld just bury this boy ahh. Nigeria just they use this family chase clout."

@balogun.omolara:

"Nigeria court needs help."

@fathiaaduke8:

"I feel like helping this woman she’s exhausted."

@pretty_funmite:

"One woman said nikini."

@m_lolo_original:

"The woman also need to take care of her health she look exhausted."

@alarape.mercy:

"Make dem just go bury d boy and leave the rest to God mke d boy go rest."

@hype_frosh_jago:

"Action ti poju."

@pappy_shigo:

"Make una leave this woman, Kilode nah.. Make she kill her self or what do you people want?"

Mohbad's mother speaks about his dad

Legit.ng had reported that a new development had surfaced on the internet as Mohbad's mum claimed that his father wanted a second autopsy done.

Mohbad's autopsy was said to be inconclusive initially, as they could not ascertain the cause of his death.

However, his father has now called for another one to be done and also insisted on a DNA to be conducted on Liam, the late singer's son.

