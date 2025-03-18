Trending Ramadan Song Gains Attention As Wizkid’s Manager, Don Jazzy, Charles Okocha Show Moves
Upcoming singer and skit maker Abubakar O Abdulmutolib aka Tolibian's song Ramadan has been gaining attention on social media with Muslims and non-Muslims jumping on the hit jam.
Tolibian's Ramadan, which was initially released around April 2024 didn't blow up until the 2025 Muslim fasting period.
The song, delivered in Yoruba, saw the upcoming singer share his experience during Ramadan especially in the aspect of fasting when he has to wait till evening to break.
Like many Nigerians, popular celebrities in the entertainment industry were not left out as they also jumped on the song while showing their hilarious moves.
The likes of Mavin boss Don Jazzy, Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, and Wizkid's manager Sunday Are have all jumped on the Ramadan song.
According to the netizen, Ramadan was easy for Muslims because they only go without food from 5am till 6pm.
In reaction, Naira Marley said, "This should be a motivation for my Muslim brothers and sisters. It’s easy."
omololamoore reacted:
"See wetin you do Supreme Leader."
oziomaemeka_ said:
"I love don jazzy he doesn’t fill high of him self."
virgin5015 said:
"Few days ago I wrote it that this guy is not getting the recognition he deserved, one werey talk say make I go give ham the flower now… God not sleeping now."
ultimate_drey reacted:
"If you no like this song. Go Check yourself well."
alaowerriprank said:
"Charles you follow dey fast this one wey you dey cry."
donlazico wrote:
"Abeg Any thing wey u put for this song when make am be say since 5 days na only this song they play for my head come remove am bros abeg."
taiwo_kehinde_lawal reacted:
"Some people will convert to Islam because of this inshallah keep the good job."
emmy__couture_ reacted:
"Funny fact be say this song is over 2yrs already I stand to be corrected tho but the sweet thing be say inshallah go still be inshallah."
adesoji_david01 said:
"As old as you are bros @charles_okocha when you won quit these yeye character na wetin dey muse me be dat."
Naira Marley advises Muslims
Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley advised Muslims on what to do if they mistakenly ate during fasting.
The Marlian label boss reminded Muslims not to be harsh on themselves if they forget and break their fast before time.
“If somebody eats or drinks forgetfully, then he should complete his fast, for what he has eaten or drunk was given to him by Allah," he wrote.
