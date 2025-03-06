Naira Marley has been focused on dropping quotes to encourage Muslim devouts amid the ongoing Ramadan fasting

The Marlian label boss in one of his tweets responded to a netizen who gave a reason Ramadan fasting was easy

This comes amid online debate about Ramadan fasting as Nigerian netizens shared diverse opinions

Controversial street pop singer Azeez Fashola, best known as Naira Marley, recently stirred reactions with his response to a netizen about the ongoing Ramadan fasting being observed by Muslims in Nigeria and across the world.

The netizen had joined a trending conversation about Ramadan fasting as she shared why it was easy to observe for Muslims.

According to the netizen, Ramadan is easy for Muslims because they only go without food from 5am till just 6pm.

"This Muslims fasting na the most easiest fasting cause all this ranting dey funny me, you go chop around 5am till just 6pm na hin cun hard lmao," the netizen said.

Resharing the tweet on his age, Naira Marley stated that the post should be a source of motivation to Muslims.

"This should be a motivation for my Muslim brothers and sisters. It’s easy,"

See the exchange between Naira Marley and a netizen below:

Meanwhile, Naira Marley has been focused on his religious side since the commencement of Ramadan fasting.

The singer recently shared his thoughts about fasting and betting as he advised fans, who indulge in such an acts, to break their fast.

His post sparked sarcastic responses from netizens who asked if the singer does not smoke during fasting.

Reactions to Naira Marley's response to netizen

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Naira Marley's response, read them below:

Obaji_esq said:

"Go warm eba chop since when u turn Muslim."

firdaouzz wrote:

"Awon werey... I no know who dey follow them do suffering competition abi who complain give them."

GuyMr0 commented:

"Muslim fasting is the easiest. AlHamdullilah."

YoungGener11134 said:

"Muslims eat 2 times a day during the so called fast. Where is the fasting in between?"

Cupcakegirlie00 wrote:

"So skipping afternoon food is what is fasting for u ppl."

alogbabrothers commented:

"@officialnairam1 tell am say e Pass to chop. Eating might be quite easy but the non obligatory prayer activities is what makes people tired to eat. Besides, you can only be a practising muslim to feel the task ahead of food during fasting."

SKYPHOTONS

"Ode, fasting isn’t about just staying away from food, it’s also staying away from the kind of ungodly music you make. May GOD punish your starving unless soul."

Naira Marley advises Muslims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Naira Marley advised Muslims on what to do if they mistakenly ate during fasting.

The controversial singer reminded Muslims not to be harsh on themselves if they forget and break their fast before time.

“If somebody eats or drinks forgetfully, then he should complete his fast, for what he has eaten or drunk was given to him by Allah," he wrote.

