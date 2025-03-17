Davido's latest song 'Be there still' has left former Manchester United star Patrice Evra dancing on social media

The Frenchman seems super excited as he cautions the Nigerian singer to take it slow as he dishes out more and more hit songs

The Afrobeats crooner has delivered a new song infusing a blend of African tunes to get his fans buzzing

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra was spotted vibing and grooving to Davido's latest song titled "Be there still".

Evra, who has been a staunch fan of Afrobeats, seems excited with the new hit track by the popular Nigerian singer.

Trendy Beatz described the song as energetic, which would get fans and music lovers wearing their dancing shoes.

Davido has released a new hit single titled "Be there still". Photo: Paras Griffin.

The platform added that its symphony—displays Davido's own style, lyrical skill, ingenuity, and remarkable talent for producing a musical experience which transcends boundaries.

It was gathered that Marvey Muzique, DJ Maphorisa, and Black Culture created the song's catchy instrumental.

Davido's new song excites Evra

Excited about the song, Evra was dancing while observing his routine workout.

Davido's "Be there still" continued to play in the background and the former France international seemed blown away in the footage he shared on Instagram.

He added the caption:

"Brother @davido please stop dropping banger, we nearly lost mister #ilovethisgame."

Nigerian fans hail Evra

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react, with many hailing the former defender.

danielbenjamin512 said:

"Uncle Pat, I’m giving you Ifeanyi as your Nigeria Igbo name."

kotanetwork added:

"We are definitely giving you a Nigerian name! Your new name is 'Ebuka the baller'"

airmecaa wrote:

"And here we go again....Emeka my namesake,pls where is one leg of Ur shoe? Asking for my neighbours son. Patrice the joy giver."

cyres_xzibit_125 suggested:

"Uncle Pat please drop this every Monday in the morning we really need it to calm things down for the week."

bunmi_29 noted:

"Patrice Evra, I don't like you as a player cos you're a tough opponent whenever arsenal play united. But I love your energy off the pitch man."

kabiruabu posited:

"@patrice.evra please don’t fall on the other side of the landing. It’s long drop my brother…. We need you on Mondays."

Davido is renowned for his captivating stage presence, which complements his exceptional musical talents.

Patrice Evra vibes to Davido's new hit song "Be there still". Photo: Manu Reino.

His performances exude an infectious energy and enthusiasm that compel every audience member to move. With his dynamic personality, he transforms each live show into an unforgettable experience.

Evra trolls Arsenal fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that only recently, Manchester United legend Patrice Evra decided to troll English club Arsenal over the club's continued Premier League trophy drought.

The Gunners have not won a Premier League title since the 2023-2004 season when they finished unbeaten, but have come close in the last two seasons.

Although Mikel Arteta's side has become one of the best in Europe, rivals Manchester City have beaten them to the second position for three consecutive seasons.

