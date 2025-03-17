Wizkid fans on X are reacting to a video of some Newcastle United players grooving to Wizkid's song

The video showed Newcastle United stars William Osula and Alexander Isak showing their dance moves

The fun video emerged online after Newcastle United defeated Liverpool to win their first trophy in 70 years

Fans and followers of Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun Wizkid could not contain their joy over a trending video of some Newcastle United players grooving to a hit song Show Me The Money by the Afrobeats star released in 2017.

The shot clip shared by Newcastle player William Osula showed him and some of his colleague including the English club top striker Alexander Isak showing their dance moves.

Newcastle players dance video excite Wizkid's fans.

Source: Instagram

William, who has Nigerian roots, brought his 'Naija groove' to play dishing out some energetic dance steps.

However, Isak's attempt to imitate William left many Nigerians laughing as they dropped funny comments.

The dance video emerged on social media hours after Newcastle United secured their first domestic trophy for 70 years and ended a wait for a major prize stretching back to 1969.

The Magpies won the Carabao Cup in a final match against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

Legit.ng reported that Dan Burn opened the scoreboard in the first half with a brilliant header, coming days after he earned his first England national team call-up under the Three Lions' new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Clip of Alexander Isak and teammates dancing to Wizkid's song.

Source: Instagram

In-form striker Alexander Isak doubled the lead in the second half before Italian attacker Frederico Chiesa pulled one back for the Reds but it was too late.

Watch video of Newcastle United players dancing to Wizkid song below as shared via William Osuola's Instastory:

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid's third son Zion was enrolled at a football academy owned by Chelsea star Reece James' father.

Wizkid's fans reaction to video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as Wizkid's fanbase expressed delight over the clip of Newcastle United player's dancing to the Nigerian Star Boy's song. Read the comments below:

officialshyzee wrote:

"see as dem dey use Wizkid song catch cruise after beating Liverpool, oh I pity who be Liverpool fan come still stan Davido rn."

Olakitanmiposi said:

"Let me send this vid to one Liverpool and Davido Stan , emi werey ma bo."

ajayi_favour56 wrote:

"No be noise we dey make for here oh FC for life."

RoyalTobby said:

"The other day Strasbourg players were singing Burna boy song Lambo word for word These players recognize gbedu."

Marleybanks6 said:

"Liverpool have not won a match since they played Kese in the gym section."

miriam1ize reacted:

"So Alex Isak can dance, thought he only knows how to score goals."

Ooptimist01 said:

"Dem beat Liverpool Come still day play Wizkid song Tilewa, hello there."

YoungGeeOD wrote:

"Wizkid gbedu dey travel with no visa."

Newcastle interested in Osimhen

In other news via Legit.ng, Newcastle were reported to be interested in signing Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen was said to be looking to leave Napoli permanently when his loan at Galatasaray ends.

The Toons were one of the manager Premier League clubs interested, as they aim to partner him with Isak in attack or make him their main man if he leaves.

