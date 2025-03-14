Portable has shared a video collage amid the ongoing controversy surrounding TikToker Peller and Runtown

The streamer had called Runtown an upcoming artist, but later apologised to him for his utterance

Fans were not impressed with what the singer said as they stated that he was referring to his colleague

Singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has taken a swipe at Runtown and some singers amid Peller utterance.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller had been rude with his utterance to singer Runtown, but he later apologised for his word.

In a video collage, Portable said an artist used a song to reign for one year. He also asserted that it was only the dead that they used to forget.

The Zeh Nation boss also postulated that artist, who cannot release songs every day, would fade away.

Using himself as an example, he disclosed that he releases songs daily and fans have been complaining.

According to him, people don't forget artists, who have grace. He bragged about his talent and called himself a singer with so much grace.

Portable speaks about Pasuma

In the video, Portable praised Fuji artist, Pasuma, who was visited by Peller. He affirmed that he has been hearing the Fuji artist's song since he was a child.

Portable revealed that Pasuma used to play at different functions, from house-warming to naming ceremonies, and not just at concerts.

The Zazu crooner added that if an artist truly wants to reign for a long time, such a person must be ready to make trouble online.

He further mentioned that such a singer must not have dead followers.

Sharing more nuggets, Portable explained that artists should stop using the glory of old takers to shine. He encouraged them to go for the new takers and emulate them.

Bragging more about himself, Portable called himself a new taker and stated that he was spending Sony's music.

Portable speaks about his music

Sharing how he has been on top of his game, Portable explained that he would release his music and put it on Apple Music.

After his song has been streamed on the platform, Apple would pay him for the number of streams he has.

See the video here:

Reactions trails Portable's videos

Nigerians reacted to the video shared by the music star. Here are some of the comments below;

@officialcmart reacted:

"He clearly understands the music business. Even Don Jazzy approved his strategy."

@k.owen25 commented:

"Which Hits You Get?"

@midey_wily_singh said:

marvelsteve_ you dy follow talk allegedly."

@marvelsteve_ stated:

"Omo una really see Runtown finish this period for social media. Portable your papa if you see runtown in person you go Dey beg for future."

Skepta reacts to Portable's video

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Skepta had shown more love to Portable despite his controversies. He also threw his weight behind Portable and spoke about some of his attitudes.

In the message, he explained that he has seen the way Portable jumps gate, shows off his account statement on social media.

The singer said he can see the kind of energy that Portable displays, but he cannot try such himself. However, fans were not impressed about Skepta's reaction to Portable's tantrums.

Source: Legit.ng