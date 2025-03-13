VDM has released another song on the Body of Christ as he appreciates Mercy Chinwo for being the inspiration behind it

He also made a demand from his fans about the song, and he danced excitedly to the lyrics of the new song

The activist also shared names of some notable artistes he was planning to feature in the song

Controversial activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman has released another song on the Body of Christ, and he teased his fans with snippets from the video.

Legit.ng had reported that the activist Verydarkman had been using the Body of Christ in his recording and Testimony Jaga gave him a stern warning about his utterance.

In a recent video on his Instagram handle, the TikToker pretended as if he was going to cry and called on his fans to help him stream his music.

He called 2Baba, Vector, MI Abaga, Magnito, Mode Nine and some others and disclosed that he was planing to feature them in his song.

According to him, he does not have money to pay for all the people he loved to feature. He called on his fans to stream the song so that he would earn enough money and pay for his court case.

VDM shares lyric of song

VDM, who recently taunted comedian Deeone shared lyrics of his new song titled Court case.

He appreciated Mercy Chinwo for being the inspiration behind his new hit song.

In the recording, a lady was used a video vixen. The activist and his best friend, Kokopee also acted a short drama in the video.

VDM asks fans questions

Taking to the comment section of his post, VDM asked his fans if he should also feature Kokopee, his best friend.

According to him, Kokopee pushed him away in the video. He asked his fans to say hi if they wanted him to feature the music artist.

Here are the lyrics:

"They took me to court to cut me, but Chineke was there for me. Chineke come through."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's new song

Reactions have trailed the song recently released by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@linkup_usd commented:

"Vdm immediately I finished listening to this song I received a miracle alert! Power! Anointing too much."

@sugardestiny_official reacted:

"002, straight to Grammy Award, VDM can sing sha."

@jaywonjuwonlo wrote:

"The song sweet oo. Just kuku release body of Christ EP make we rest."

@queensharon818 said:

"Make we use am for TikTok sharp sharp, retal family."

@tattoo_trybe stated:

"Cartel leader wey no dey gree."

@captain_tattoo_temple reacted:

"Even Mercy Chinyere self go stream am."

Mercy Chinwo opens can of worms

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Chinwo got tired of all was said about her and Eezeetee, that she reacted to with a long post

Chinwo made a series of allegations against her former manager. She said she was abused, humiliated, threatened, and he tried on some occasions to stop her from being invited for programs.

