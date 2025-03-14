Peller has recorded another TikTok live video to address the controversy over his utterance about singer Runtown

The streamer had called Runtown an upcoming artist during one of his live streams and fans were not happy about it

In his reaction, he shared the reason for calling Runtown an up comer and shared an encounter with his team

Popular skit maker Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller, has reacted to the backlash he faced over his utterance about Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu, better called Runtown.

Legit.ng had reported that the streamer had called Runtown an upcoming artist in his TikToker live session.

In another video made with his lover Jarvis, who marked her birthday days ago, Peller begged his fans and Runtown.

According to him, he was not in town when Runtown was already running things in the music industry.

The streamer also lamented that people were so angry with him and were sharing the video all over the social media.

He confessed that he didn't know Runtown that was why he made such an utterance about him.

Peller shares encounter with Runtown's team

Also in the recording, Peller explained that the All Over Me crooner's team had reached out to him in the past.

He asserted that it was his team, who reminded him after he was bashed online. He stated that Runtown's team wanted him to be using the singer's songs during his TikTok live session.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Peller over what he said about Runtown. Here are some of the comments below:

@miss_lawrence01 reacted:

"Peller needs to be calming down, Runtown is still that boy.he songs can never get old."

@iamterzzy commented:

"If nobi Peller who for the talk about Runtown let's be honest the guy try Runtown supposed send am money for the promotion."

@iamfhardex said:

"Make this kain boy dey enter runtown… where e dey when “Mad over you" dey hot for street? God no give me glory wen go end abeg."

@itsrealmartini stated:

"All thanks to Peller for making runtown trend again. No publicity is a bad publicity. After all runtown’s management is already reaching out to his management for a possible collaboration, so it’s all good."

@adura_tt wrote:

"Awon family Runtown, let the kid breath abeg."

@lloyd_tochi shared:

"You never come town when Runtown dy Run town, na village you de then."

@diw0n reacted:

"This is not meant to be a discussion at all, the young boy hasn’t even gained 1% of this concerned artist’s achievement, ignorance is not an excuse anyway."

@mp1official1 said:

"Apology accepted, enjoy your weekend lil bro ."

Peller appreciates man over gesture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Peller showed great appreciation to a man known as Afobaje over his kindness towards him.

The streamer stated that Afobaje was the man, who linked him with Davido and ensured that his TikTok session with the singer was possible.

