Juma Jux has shared a post to mark his wife's birthday in grand style and fans could keep calm about it

In the post, he also shared a video of one of their romantic outings and stated how he feels about her

He called her beautiful and stated that she made his life meaningful after meeting and getting married to her

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, shared a lovely post to mark his wife's birthday as she turned 24.

The singer who got married to Priscilla in a lavish wedding ceremony in Tanzania a few months ago shared how it feels to be married to Iyabo Ojo's daughter.

Juma Jux writes wife on birthday. Photo credit@juma_jux

According to him, ever since Priscilla came into his life, she has made his life meaningful. Juma Jux also affirmed that his wife coloured his life in ways he cannot put words into.

Juma Jux shares sweet words about wife

In the post, Juma Jux explained that he cannot trade his wife for anything and prayed that God would grant her more laughter, good health and everything good.

The music star also shared how much he loved his dear wife in his post.

Juma Jux shares video of wife

The music star also shared a romantic video they made during one of their outings.

Juma Jux shares video about wife. Photo credit@juma_jux

In the clip, Priscilla stepped out in a long red gown and covered hair as a true Muslim woman.

She posed beautifully for the camera and later made a love sign with her husband.

This is not the first time that Juma Jux will be gushing over his wife.

He once wrote a love note to her and told her that he wished they had met earlier, but still lucky to have her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Juma Jux's video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@kingsliveth reacted:

"Their relationship will last forever ."

@official_super_star_angel commented:

"Awwwwww I love love. God bless their union."

@chineye_okaf wrote:

"May their marriage last forever."

@ritakalungimutoka said:

"Juma our son, please take care of your beautiful wife, so that your joy remains. The Tanzania 🇹🇿 mothers group is proud of you."

@itzobaajewunmi stated:

"Toor, the pepper in this food no too much like this. God bless their home."

@layortybat commented:

"He says and quote "since she stepped into his life everything as started making sense" words."

@sweet_aroma_bake_factory stated:

"Young love is sweet. May your love for each other stay forever."

@hennycollectionz shared:

"I love love, May Allah bless their union including mine."

Priscilla Ojo's wedding invite leaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that fans were left in awe after seeing the invitation card of Priscilla and Juma Jux's upcoming wedding in Nigeria.

The couple had a grand event in Tanzania which was graced by some celebrities, who followed Iyabo Ojo to the country.

After the invitation card was seen online and the amount they are selling the aso ebi became a subject of discussion.

