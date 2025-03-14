A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom shared how he met his fiancée after she messaged him on Instagram

He showed the comment he dropped under a post by popular pastor, Bolaji Idowu, and his engagement video

Many who came across the post celebrated the couple and shared observations about their meeting

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared his love story as he proposed to his fiancée.

He shared how they met after he commented on a post by a popular Nigerian pastor, Bolaji Idowu.

In an X post by @Oba_events_uk, the young man shared a screenshot of his comment, which attracted his wife-to-be to his DM.

The comment read:

“Dear future wife, if you came to this comment section, I have been waiting too, PASTOR B will be our officiating Pastor in UK. I'm AA. 29, I am an event planner, A Mobilization leader for NLP conferences. I love God. I'm 6ft. I am family-oriented too.”

The man then shared a video of his engagement as he celebrated his wife-to-be.

He said:

“I left a comment on @pastorbolaji on Instagram post many months ago, got a lot of DMs and this Daughter of God replied too !!! And here we are. My wife, I bless the day you came into my life, you have been a show for blessing and grace, growth, how you have loved my imperfection, how you have completed me and thought me lot of what life has to offer, my prayer mate, my confidant, my paddy, playmate mi, girl I could not have made a better choice.

“You are an answer to many years of prayers, my fears got nullified, how comfortable I could become vulnerable…., BABE , it’s you and I with God forever !!! Yes PASTOR Bolaji Idowu Instagram platform was the starting place!!!”

Reactions trail man’s proposal and love story

@swagaliciousmed said:

"This is so cool. I'm happy for you. Congratulations dear. You deserve the best life offers."

@Yombo__ said:

"Ohhh okayyyy. Let me go and on his notifications down so I can start checking comment sections now."

@Ajokeaadee said:

"Who’s ready?? Let’s meet. Congratulations."

@simplyforlah said:

"You look like a lover boy as compared to that troublemaker on X and TikTok. See as you're blushing Oba."

@merdohattah said:

"Congratulations bro. May God bless your union, and fill it with lots of love."

