Dammy Krane Cries to Davido After Singer Said he Got $20k From Producer: “Give me my Money”
- Dammy Krane has reacted to the post made by Davido about receiving money from a producer and writer he worked with in the past
- In a post on social media, he shared the message posted by Davido as he asked for his money and made a promise to the singer
- Fans were not happy with Dammy Krane over his post as they shared their take about his action
Oyindamiola Johnson Emmanuel, aka, Dammy Krane, has reacted to a post made by Davido about dollars he got from a producer and writer.
Legit.ng had reported that the Timeless crooner had shared what a producer did to me to appreciate his kind gesture.
In a new development, Dammy Krane took to his Instagram reels to react to the post and also to remind the singer of his money.
According to him, Davido should also pay him his money since he just got a gift from someone.
Davido appreciates producer who gave him $20k, says good people still exist: "Givers should receive"
Dammy Krane called Davido 'owe owe'. He shared the message Davido posted on his Instagram story about the gift he got from the writer.
Dammy Krane makes promises
Stating further, the Amin crooner made a promised to Davido if he should get back his money.
He disclosed that he was going to give the singer $50k from the money he was to receive from Davido.
Dammy Krane mentioned that if giving Davido part of the money he owed was what the singer wanted, he was ready to do that.
Recall that Dammy Krane was arrested after calling out Davido online. He levelled some allegations against him and some celebrities had to beg the singer. Later, a few of them washed hands off his case.
See the post here:
What fans said about Dammy Krane's post
Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer about his colleague. Here are some of the comments below:
@mondofficial_dc:
"How many of you remember this man."
@ebuzman:
"Bring proof say dem owe you money u no bring."
@officialzarah_:
"If Dammy Krane never learn the h@rd way him body no go calm."
@femi_shiba_1:
"Na VDM I blame no be your fault at all... ozour."
@lucidnchic_ng:
"I thought we’ve agreed that no Davido slander will be tolerated this year!!!! Make hand no touch you o."
@officialbigv:
"If Davido they owe you. Sue him. Why una de even give this guy listening ears."
@ezeqwesiri:
"This guy never drop jam for like 10 years ; this 2025 again wants to trend with David! This one na Black Face prodigy."
@_wabi.sabi896:
"Now that this guy keeps poking him no one is saying anything o.. when he retaliates now we will hear justice for this and that .. all the charge and bail lawyer will dust their wigs."
Dammy Krane cries over arrest
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had cried out over his arrest in a post online.
He stated that Davido was responsible for his arrest and said that the singer should he held responsible if anything happened to him.
Fans reacted to the post by sharing their take on it.
