Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson made the frontlines of blogs recently after a man accused him sleeping with his lover

The Nigerian man in a breif post on Elon Musk’s X plaform cried out about being the victim in the situation

Fan of the Nollywood lover boy ans oher concerned netizens shared conflicting takes as the post went viral

Nigerian star actor Timini Egbuson has been linked to some controversy after a man called out the actor online.

In a tweet that went viral on April 15, an X user @xandresvoid alleged that the Nollywoood star slept with his UK girtlfiend.

Timini Egbuson trends online over recent scandal. Credit: @timini

Source: Instagram

Buttressing more on the situation he claimed that he he was the victim hence gaining the attention of many people on social media.

He wrote:

“Bro I'm a victim of Timini man, Timini don Fok my UK BABE damnn

See his psot below:

Legit.ng realls reporting that the Nollywood actor shared his two cents about dating Nigerian ladies. The talented movie act who was a guest of the Meneismspod recently answered questions about dating and his acting career.

According to him, falling in love with ladies who are from Nigeria but are based abroad is better than dating those who are living in Nigeria.

Timini who recently gifted a fan Valentine's gift stated that he has been acting for 14 years without taking any break from the profession.

He noted that by his experience and the things he has achieved as an actor, he is the best thespian in Africa.

Man reveals what Actor Timini allegedly did to his U.K girlfriend. Credit: @timini

Source: Instagram

Narrating one of his regrets as a man, the fashion icon noted that he should have settled down early in life. Actor Timini became remorseful that he didn't pick one of his young lovers and gotten married early. According to him, if he had done that, he would be a father to a 14-year-old child by now.

Netizens react to the the acccustion about Timini

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

teni_olami said:

"UK babe?? That means you have other babe... Forgive her and move on 😂😂😂."

_beauttt_ said:

"Face the other branch naaa.. Since you get them everywhere."

meldy_official said:

"Your UK babe ? Does that mean you have an Hong Kong babe ? Or babes in different area codes."

@ierhwnn wrote:

"Wetin be this one again 😂."

mommyasa said:

"Wetin be this 😂😂😂 Abeg leave our timini alone. To think, you said your UK babe, Naija babe dey too?"

oseyifunmii wrote:

"Victim of fellow man😂😂 Is Timini now a predicament? Wait o, UK babe? Naija babe nko?😂😂 Lmao."

jennykishy said:

"Ojoro cancel Ojoro ... Your UK babe,which means you get Naija babe,Kenya babe fit dey too."

confidence_onyi wrote:

"Two people do something, Una dey blame one person."

Timini slams fan

Legit.ng had reported that Timini had slammed female fans who said that he was not a handsome man.

The lady had taken to X to tweet that women should wake up and realize that the actor was nothing close to being a good-looking man.

Responding to the tweet, Timini also asked the lady if she was a fine lady.

Source: Legit.ng