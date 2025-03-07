Nigerian international star Davido and Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu had a heated moment online that later took a surprising twist

The role interpreter in a recent video attacked the Afrobeats star for sliding into media personality Radiogad’s DM with threats

The twin dad didn’t waste in putting Esther in her place, however, the actress’ reaction to the musician’s comeback had many in fits of laughter

Nigerian singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has taken it hotel with Nollywoo actress Esther Nwachueku after she decided to involve herself in his fight with media star Radiogad.

Recall that Davido threatened media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, on social media.

This was after Radiogad shared a series of threatening messages Davido sent to his DM in reaction to some of the posts he had made about him.

From the screen-recorded conversation, it showed that Davido stormed Radiogad’s DM to express displeasure with the way the media personality had talked about him and his career in some of his Instagram posts.

Davido blew hot as he threatened to deal with Radiogad if he ever dared mention him on his page again.

The 30BG boss went as far as swearing on his late mother’s life that he would not hold back when dealing with Radiogad.

Esther Nwachuckuw reacts to Davido’s threats at Radiogad

The Asaba actress argued that the singer had no right to threaten Radiogad and compared him to his rival Wizkid, whom celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has constantly trolled.

Esther further questioned the right Davido had to slide into Radiogad’s DM and threaten him.

According to her, the Afrobeats star is a public figure, and the media personality is a social commentator who is entitled to air his opinions.

Davido blasts Esther as she reacts

The unavailable hitmaker, coming across Esther’s post immediately, insinuated that she had body odour and insulted her father along.

He wrote:

“I can smell you from here, ur papa.”

Esther shared a screenshot of Davido’s comment on her post, bragging that the singer could smell her.

Surprisingly, the actress mentioned that her status has changed and that people should mind the way they address her, highlighting that it wasn’t easy for Davido to notice her.

“No body shoukd talk to me oo am not una mate ooh. @davido comment for my page tell me he Dey smell me. Eee no easy for Davido to notice anybody, but he noticed me. So make una Dey add respect to my name now oooh. I am a celebrity,” she wrote.

She rounded up by declaring she was not a Davido fan as she is also a fan of Wizkid and Naira Marley.

“I am proudly @wizkidayo wizkid fc. But I don't join Davido to my club so now. I Dey support. @wizkidayo @davido and @nairamarley Na these three be my favorite now oooo. I no go insult Davido again. I love you, Obo. I love Davido now oo.”

See her post here:

See the video Esther made calling out Davido:

Davido and actress Esther spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialpriscamara wrote:

"“Butterfly of shame just full my belle”

super_maniche18 said:

"Na this attention you dy find since 001 for a Reason ur PAPA."

macqueen_04 wrote:

"He said he can smell you from here🤮🤮your papa. He said what he said,since you and cho cho cho gad no get sense. Talking down on his handwork. Infact una two Dey craze."

miz_diyah said:

"Everytime Davido is childish yet Una wey de mature don’t stop talking about him."

bagsbyteee__ wrote:

"@davido i understand you’re human and you have feelings too, I understand all dz trolls and insult gets to you but trust me it’s always your attention that they want and all these people do not even worth it,I just hope you stop replying them."

prankhottiee said:

"You have no right to downgrade people’s hardwork."

blissloadednaija wrote:

"Let’s say the facts here , if someone is throwing d!rts on your name to your love ones … will you take it easy too ??? Na mumu dey take this girl and radio serious."

macqueen_04 wrote:

Radiogad roasts Davido over Grammy loss

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Radiogad told Davido to stop submitting his songs to the Grammys.

The radio host claimed it was now clear that Davido might never win the most coveted award and noted that the musician had tried his best.

Radiogad argued that the Timeless hitmaker was desperate to the point where the organisers were now aware of it.

