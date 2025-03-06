Radiogad has reacted to the new snippet dropped by Davido over his upcoming album which he will release soon

The singer has teased his fans with sounds from the album and told them to await the main body of work

Fans were not pleased with Radiogad's criticism that they also dragged him in the comment section of the post

Media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad, has reacted to the snippet dropped by David Adeleke, aka Davido over his upcoming.

Davido had teased fans to a snippet of what to expect in his five track album which would be released soon.

In a video made by Radiogad, he said that the music sounded like generator noise. He asserted that it was noise to his ears.

According to him, it was obvious that Davido had lost it, and he does not have the capacity to make hit songs again.

He added that the five seconds snippet does not make sense. He told him not to drop the album and warned him to stop trying to make music.

Radiogad advises Davido

Sharing his two cents to the Awuke crooner, Radiogad affirmed that it was time for Davido to retire because he has lost it.

He pointed out that Davido should go and learn how to make clothes. Sharing more advice, he noted that no one would question Davido if he switches career.

Radiogad promised to pay for Davido to learn how to make clothes

The media personality advised Davido to leave music for the people that knows it. He mentioned Burna Boy and Wizkid as the people he was talking about.

Recall that Davido is not the first celebrity that Radiogad would blast. He once lashed out at Bobrisky over his birthday cake and his utterance about his prison experience during an interview.

Radiogad also blasted Verydarkman for disrespecting Don Jazzy and other celebrities, who donated money to Bobrisky after he left prison.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the media personality. Here are some of the comments below:

@therealzakari commented:

"This one wey dey rant since all this days VDM ignore him still jump on top Davido werey dudu."

@hadsigi reacted:

"I like this account but you dey give dirty and smelling people like this radio gad or whatever he’s called relevance. That boy na nuisance, aje."

@oluwasegunelijah052020 said:

"This guy no get sense from start. You are an og for real. Original goat."

@cosmaswise_autos stated:

"This guy is not an OG but a dog barking."

@ada_augusta32 wrote:

"30bg for life, we go stream any music wey davido drop."

@zishkonar shared:

"U are messing with someone’s hard work and people are laughing. God help u and ur future."

Radiogad drags Yul Edochie over second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Radiogad had shared his grievance with Yul Edochie over his decision to take another wife.

Radiogad made some claims about Edochie's career and warned him on the consequences of his action if he should go ahead with the relationship.

