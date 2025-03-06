Nigerian singer Davido has fired shots at media personality, Radiogad, to the surprise of several netizens

The 30BG boss stormed the media personality’s Instagram DM to give him a stern warning to stop posting things about him

Radiogad posted a recording of the chat on social media, and it made the rounds, with fans dropping their hot takes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has threatened media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, on social media.

Radiogad shared a series of threatening messages Davido sent to his DM in reaction to some of the posts he had made about him.

Nigerians react as Davido threatens Radiogad in his DM. Photos: @davido, @radiogad

Source: Instagram

From the screen-recorded conversation, it showed that Davido stormed Radiogad’s DM to express displeasure with the way the media personality had talked about him and his career in some of his Instagram posts.

Davido blew hot as he threatened to deal with Radiogad if he ever dared mention him on his page again. According to the singer, the blogger was trying to take food away from his pocket with discouraging posts about him.

The 30BG boss went as far as swearing on his late mother’s life that he would not hold back when dealing with Radiogad.

The media personality reacted to Davido’s rant with a caption notifying Nigerians about the situation. Radiogad said that if anything happened to him, the singer should be held responsible.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

“Davido Came In My DM Last night and thr£atn£d to Kpai Me… Guys If Anything Happens To Me Or My Family Make Una Know Say Na Davido Run Am.. As A Social Commentator, I Have The Right And Freedom To Express My Views On Social Media And I Am Not Scared Of Anyone, Just Thought I Should Let You Guys Know.. Evidence Of His Messages Attached In This Post.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Davido threatens Radiogad

Shortly after Davido’s threatening messages to Radiogad were posted online, they made the rounds on Instagram and netizens dropped their hot takes. While some of them found it amusing, others claimed it must be a PR stunt.

prettyesther1 said:

“Good for you, your own don too much.”

Vakporzyofficial said:

“If he sure for u post a video of him again.”

Obitaris101 said:

“Wait are you sure this chat is real😂.”

Pweetybee1 wrote:

“Leave David alone, if you don’t tarnish his image he wouldn’t be warning u🤫respect they say is reciprocal 💯.”

Davido sends threatening messages to Radiogad. Photos: @davido

Source: Facebook

Makie_philips wrote:

“You deserve anything that happens to you as you don’t know how to always mind your business.”

Uzy_fashion_stores wrote:

“Davido chatting u is even bringing himself down. Why him go dey chat with a nobody?😂”

Akaylander said:

“Na PR😂.”

Adeleke4gold said:

“Nah why I like wiz , if u like hail am or abuse am ….. no reply for u.”

Delta_boi_swag said:

“Looks like PR.”

Callme_elated wrote:

“Cap 🧢 David no get that time for long chat like this.”

Nursefab07 said:

“An album is coming… so we know wsup.”

I_show_peppe said:

“As Akpi take learn na so u too go learn must u talk about @davido can't u grow without abusing him. A lot of celebrities they to mention stop mentioning him lhe no gbadun ur swag be that. Na by force.”

Radiogad roasts Davido over Grammy loss

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Radiogad told Davido to stop submitting his songs to the Grammys.

The radio host claimed it was now clear that Davido might never win the most coveted award and noted that the musician had tried his best.

Radiogad argued that the Timeless hitmaker was desperate to the point where the organisers were now aware of it.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng