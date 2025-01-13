Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, has shown love to celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, ahead of his birthday

To kick off the celebration, the dark man gifted Tunde Ednut a huge cow, and it was posted on the blogger’s Instagram page

VDM’s grand gesture to Tunde Ednut raised questions from some netizens as they wondered about their friendship

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has gifted Tunde Ednut, real name Tunde Adekunle, a huge cow for his birthday.

Ahead of the celebrity blogger turning a new age on January 20, 2025, VDM led the charge by displaying a grand gesture.

The news became public knowledge after Tunde Ednut took to his Instagram page to share a video of the big, fat cow he received from the online critic.

Fans react as VDM buys cow to mark Tunde Ednut's birthday. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Tunde Ednut accompanied the video of the cow with a WhatsApp voice message from VeryDarkMan. In the audio message, VDM appreciated the celebrity blogger for the people he had helped and how far he had come in his career.

In his words:

“Big T! Happy birthday to you! I just say make I use this one cow take start the whole thing. You know say we go dey celebrate you on a 100. You don really try for this whole journey and this whole entertainment p! God will bless you and for all the people wey you don put up. Much love and respect, happy birthday my brother.”

See the post below:

Reactions as VDM buys cow for Tunde Ednut

VeryDarkMan’s grand gift to Tunde Ednut ahead of his birthday raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them were impressed, others had questions.

Recall that Tunde Ednut stopped posting VDM’s content after the online critic fell out with businessman, Obi Cubana, and others due to their heated social media exchange.

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Kayordeh:

“Una don settle una fight?😂”

adexsky1_adexomba:

“Good deeds doings ❤.”

lanrywhitebeauty:

“The #RATEL we don’t hate we show love ❤️.”

owai_jnr:

“This 2025 go sweet?”

josh_solange:

“It’s always good to show appreciation thou. His story will never be complete without your influence and platform. Na you blow am,so it’s expected.”

Queendebbie867:

“Do they have issues b4 Nigerians sha.”

elvisprislly:

“Tunde don really change lives in his own way ❤️.”

oladapo_pisces:

“If the phrase “You rise by lifting others” was a person @mazitundeednut will be one! Coz different sets of people everywhere keep showing love adding up to the previous ones. We come to this world with nothing and once you achieved to a certain level it’s good to give back! Good health, More life and Endless blessings @mazitundeednut respect.”

iamtrinityguy':

“Happy birthday to the Star maker himself in advance ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ mufasa 🙌.”

Nelly_7358:

“They weren’t fighting. Tunde no just want offend him bosses.”

Sugardestiny_official:

“My boss don drop his own ❤️❤️”

bababayo:

“Una don settle ???”

Mosesmomillz:

“Awww you don finally post your bestie 😂.”

johnson_o_b:

“He is not an ingrate....#Gratitude is everything 👏.”

Kellyzafricana:

“Shey nah the NGO money he dey take buy cow.”

beautifull_lilian:

“I thought you said you would stop posting him 😂😂😂😂. But what a gesture though.”

Chrismbahofficial:

“Tunde don collect him own share of the foundation 😂😂.”

unruly_karto:

“NGO money you dey use buy cow.”

Timileyin Ajayi: VDM to reward policeman

In other VDM news, Legit.ng reported that the online critic reacted to gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Abuja.

On January 13, 2025, videos made the rounds online showing the moment Timileyin Ajayi was caught with his girlfriend’s severed head. The viral clip drew the attention of many people, including VDM.

Speaking further in the video, VeryDarkMan expressed surprise about the policeman in the Timileyin video who claimed that he was offered N100 million by the alleged killer, but he turned it down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng