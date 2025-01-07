Singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut, is set to stage a lavish celebration this year as he marks his birthday

Ednut has always staged a grand event all over Nigerian and abroad yearly for his birthday which takes place on January 20th

He shared his plan to give two expensive gifts and other items at different locations in Nigeria on that day

Former singer, Tunde Ednut, is gradually warming up for his birthday taking place in January 2025.

Legit.ng had reported that the blogger had staged a lavish birthday both in Nigeria and abroad last year. He gave out food items to fans during the celebration.

Fans excited over Tunde Ednut's post. Photo credit@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram page, he announced that his birthday will take place on January 18th across different locations in Nigeria and abroad.

He disclosed that two cars will be given to some fans and other items including cash will be given to fans on that day.

According to him, his birthday is on January 20th but because it falls on a Monday, he will mark it on Saturday. He mentioned that the cars will be given out in Lagos and Abuja.

Tunde Ednut shares location for celebration

In his post, he noted that the celebration will take place in Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Benin City.

Other locations outside Nigeria include, London, Atlanta, and Canada. Tunde Ednut added that he was going to announce more locations for the celebration as time goes on.

Recall that the blogger got many gifts including cows, food stuffs which were used to celebrate his birthday last year.

See the post here:

What fans said about Tunde Ednut's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ednut about his birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialsuyaman:

"Na people way get money dey celebrate birthday, is this movie?"

@lightbeatz.classic:

"Tunde Ednut Deserves to be given a Grammy Award For his top class updates & Entertainment."

@algoniarab:

"Which State represents Northern Part."

@mcee_sweet:

"Why Aba no Dey for ur birthday celebration senior @mazitundeednut we no too many but we go celebrate u in our own way."

@30bgnurse:

"Omooor!!! 100 gbosa for mufasa, 2 cars no be beans! God bless you endlessly and congratulations to the 2 potential winners."

@eseminarchibong:

"Tunde, My son's birthday is 13th January I hope he gets a gift from you also. Happy birthday Mr T."

@uche_jaycee:

"mazitundeednut that day, 18th January is my birthday and I wish to celebrate it in the orphanage home with the kids."

@el_sirdee:

"And You gona appear on all locations ehn??… Mr.Ghost."

@tauruzhomes:

"Happy Birthday in advance @mazitundeednut."

@preciouswoman_beautycar:

"January 16th is my daughter's birthday also, happy birthday to all January born. May you all live long in good and sound health."

Tunde Ednut gives out N6.5million car

Legit.ng had reported that Ednut celebrated his birthday in 2023 and shared pictures and videos from the ceremony which took place at different locations.

In his post, he disclosed the car he was to give a brand-new car worth N6.5million.

Ednut stated that disclosed Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage would be partying with him at his residence in Atlanta.

Source: Legit.ng