Student Meets Her Lecturer Father on Campus, What He Did After She Asked for Money Goes Viral
- A Nigerian student shared a playful moment with her lecturer father after spotting him on campus road
- In a trending video, the student started jokingly asking him for money, and after light banter, he initially offered her N200
- The father later surprised her by giving her more than he had offered, leaving her excited as the video went viral online
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A video has captured a playful and heartwarming interaction between a Nigerian university student and her dad, who is a lecturer at the same institution.
The lady, who is a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), shared the lovely moment on TikTok with the username @theariettadiaries.
The video started with her walking on campus road, where she spotted her father, Dr Osakuade driving. She jokingly flagged him down to ask for a sum of money.
Lady posts encounter with lecturer father
After light-hearted banter in English and Yoruba, the lecturer-father said he would give her N200 instead. The lady, playfully, did not accept her dad's offer and continued teasing him.
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"Leave there, let me see if I can look for N200 for you. I said I didn't bring anything and I want to look at my bag, you are saying you don't want N200," the father said.
The daughter said:
"I miss you, o."
Of which the father jokingly replied:
"And me, I don't miss you o. You are a stubborn person, I don't miss you at all."
After their playful banter, the lecturer reached inside his bag and ended up giving her N2000, ten times what she asked for. The student's face was lit up when she received it and bade farewell.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions to daughter's encounter with lecturer
Legit.ng collected some reactions from TikTokers who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.
BossMode said:
"Dr Osakuade is your dad? 😅 He was my Teaching Practice (TP) supervisor at Okeede Community Grammar School in 2016. 💕🤭 He graded me an A for the TP. Please send my loveeeeeeee to him."
Estty -couture said:
"One of the best lecturer in G and C, Dr osakuade. God bless him."
Agape izedomen questioned:
"Is he Dr osakuade? My sister use to say good things about him."
Yinkacakes and event commented:
"Look at the way people are saying good things about this man….i pray he eat the fruit of his labour."
Fikunolami wrote:
"I think say nah only my papa dey always look for 200 to give me anytime we see inside school."
Glorious Vision University said:
"Please do well to show him the genuine accolades, love and respect his students are showering here in the comment section. May he live longer than this and enjoy his good works here on earth. Amen."
Lecturer's daughter applauds father over achievement
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer's daughter named Faith has celebrated her father, Professor Olatunde Owoeye, for making history at the University of Ibadan (UI), where he lectures.
According to the lecturer's daughter, her father had his inaugural lecture on April 2, which was the first from the Department of Anatomy.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng