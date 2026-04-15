A man whose occupation abroad is cleaning has triggered mixed reactions on social media after he sent a message to his haters

The man shared a video of the house he was able to build at home after one year of working as a cleaner abroad, as a response to those who said he would not achieve anything

His video went viral on TikTok, with many social media users congratulating him for his achievement, despite his occupation

A cleaner who resides in a Gulf country has stirred reactions on TikTok after flaunting his house on the social media platform.

The cleaner posted a short clip of his house in response to his haters who said he would not achieve anything.

A man who works as a cleaner abroad builds a house after one year. Photo Credit: @felsah

Source: TikTok

Gulf cleaner shuts up his haters

In a TikTok post on April 11, the cleaner, known as Felsah, shared a short clip of himself sweeping the side of a road with a brush, while wearing a green reflective vest on black pants. The scene was captioned:

"Them:

"He is just a cleaner in Gulf.

"He can't achieve anything."

The next scene showed a bungalow building with roofing and was captioned:

"Me after one year:"

The cleaner's video blew up on the social media platform, with many internet users sending him congratulatory messages.

At the time of this report, the cleaner's video had garnered over 83k views, more than 5k likes, and 74 comments.

A cleaner abroad flaunts his house after one year. Photo Credit: @felsah

Source: TikTok

Watch his TikTok video below:

Gulf cleaner hailed on TikTok

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Gulf cleaner's video below:

Mummie Ryan said:

"Clapping for others until it's my turn 👏 🙏, congratulations."

Davis Garcia said:

"Congratulations stranger."

Adi 🇶🇦 said:

"God bless you, man."

🌼FAITH🌼 said:

"Keep going brother am super poo proud of you!!"

MR.Abaid Asghar kashmiri🍁 said:

"You can be anything, not just a cleaner. Don't give up."

ule.mjamo said:

"A win is a win and brotherhood is proud of you."

Duff Lite said:

"Bro congratulations 👏🏼🎉. How much did it cost you?"

Hakal Sharon said:

"Congratulations. A win is a win no matter how small and it should be celebrated."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had resigned from her 9-5 work in Nigeria and relocated abroad to work as a cleaner.

Senior Nigerian lawyer turns cleaner in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a senior lawyer in Nigeria had turned into a cleaner after he reportedly relocated to the United Kingdom.

X user @BolanleCole, who shared the lawyer's story on the platform, said the lawyer shut down his chamber in Akure. After shutting down his chamber in Nigeria, the lawyer, through his wife's influencer, left for the UK via the study route. @BolanleCole said he now works as a cleaner abroad.

Speaking further, @BolanleCole decried the bad state of Nigeria, which has contributed to the rise in migration to foreign countries. He noted that people of different professions have closed their businesses in Nigeria and left the country. Mixed reactions trailed the story, which went viral on X.

Source: Legit.ng