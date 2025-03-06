While Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo slams online critic Verydarkman, a N1.1 billion defamation lawsuit a drama took place recently

Recall that the lyrical evangelist and her former music label boss Eezee Tee have an ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

A new report claimed that during a recent court proceeding, Eezee Tee surprisingly ran out of the court premises as a picture captured him

In a recent development on Thursday afternoon, March 6, Ezekiel Thankgod Onyedikachukwu, best known as Eezee Tee, the former manager of gospel artist Mercy Chinwo, unexpectedly fled the courtroom premises amid ongoing case.

In a report from Cable NG, the incident occurred after Alexander Owoeye, a judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, postponed Eezee Tee's arraignment to May 14 owing to continuing administrative procedures.

As the music mogul exited the courthouse, journalists positioned themselves to record films and photographs of him.

However, Eezee Tee took to his heels and fled the court, with the media chasing him down to film his spectacular exit.

Recall that the record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, is faced with charges of money laundering and dishonest conversion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused him of laundering $340,000 and fraudulently converting monies from Chinwo's digital platforms and events.

During the court session, the prosecutor, Bilikisu Buhari, and defence counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, informed the court that they were ready to proceed with the arraignment.

However, the court advised both parties that he would be unable to conduct the arraignment as scheduled due to pending administrative procedures in the case.

Chinwo reportedly accused Eezee Tee of secretly altering the original contract she signed in 2017 with a new one without her knowledge.

Contrary to popular belief, Mercy revealed that it was Eezee who initially took legal action against her and her fellow artist, Judikay.

As the case progresses, all eyes are locked on the court case, anticipating the next step in this high-profile legal battle.

Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman broke his silence on gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's legal action against him.

Recall that Chinwo dragged Verydarkman to court for defamation of character following his involvement in her ongoing case with her former manager and label boss, Eezee Tee.

In a post sighted online, the court paper dated March 3, 2025, showed that Chinwo demanded compensation to the tune of N1.1 billion from VDM for defaming her.

In a video shared on his social media pages, the critic stated that he couldn't afford to pay for the damages as he jokingly apologised to the singer.

VDM also listed the lawsuits against him and the amount involved including, Femi Falana and Folarin Falana: N500 million, Prophet Jerimiah Omoto Fufeyin: N1 billion, Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia): N500 million, Esinjemiyotan Atsepoy (Mr Jollof's wife): N500 million, Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky): N1 billion, and Ihuoma Julia Nneji (Daughter of ABC Transport founder).

VDM's lawyer reacts to Mercy Chinwo's lawsuit

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, reacted to the lawsuit against his client.

VDM's lawyer laughed, stating that his client had no money to settle anyone.

"But you are the one who used to say the rich should not use police but sue the fellow Now dem don sue your client, you come dey complain," a netizen responded.

