Joy Is Coming singer Fido has shared a short clip showing the moment he linked up with his senior colleague Wizkid at a club

The short clip showed Wizkid embracing the fast-rising singer before going on to whisper in Fido's ears

The unexpected link-up between Fido and Wizkid has stirred excitement from many of the upcoming singer's fans and followers

Singer Fido, whose real name is Awosika Olayemi Josiah, has witnessed massive growth in his career with his latest single, Joy Is Coming. Months after its release, it has continued to gain ground in 2025.

Fido, who is from the Matogun area of Ogun state, hit the limelight in 2024 with his breakout debut, Awolowo, and has gained recognition since then.

Fido expresses joy as he meets Wizkid. Credit: mrfidoooo/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

His song 'Joy Is Coming' chorus has served as an inspiring message of hope to many Nigerians, especially as they kick start the new year with optimism.

Fido meets Wizkid

The fast-rising singer recently shared a short clip that has since gone viral. It shows the moment he linked up with his senior colleague and internationally recognised artiste, Wizkid, at a club in Lagos.

In the clip, Wizkid could be seen embracing Fido like a brother before whispering in his ears.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, an excited Fido wrote in his caption:

"FIDO & BIGWIZ Oloun o connect!"

Slide the post below to watch the video Fido shared showing the moment he met Wizkid at a nightclub:

With the massive reception he has garnered so far, Fido is being speculated to join the list of Nigerian artists who could further promote Afrobeats on the world stage.

Fans react as Fido meets Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many celebrated with the fast-rising singer while others proposed a remix of Joy Is Coming featuring Wizkid. Read some of the comments below:

davidkingx_ng

"Hottest boy in the industry now."

alayasteelgeneral:

"One day me self go know wetting Wiz dey tell people for hear."

sholyzofficial:

"Joy Is Coming Remix With Baba Bolu Make Everywhere Tear."

obizygee:

"OSHA my guy 😂omo you Dey burst my head 😂 this year na your year bro."

markadelv:

"Abeg make Wiz Bless this boy with Verse."

dennismen:

"Saw you at Lavida Concert Boss..and you went hard telling your story on how it all changed for you August ... More Blessings All The Way Sir OSHA."

eddy_awosika:

"No put body seh clear road OSHA FC X wiz FC wondebe."

iambankalat:

"Make my helper locate me."

tychibeatz:

"That thing wey baba whisper for your ear, just hold am tight ooo no forgetbam at all."

Wizkid cooks noodles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Wizkid showing his culinary skills in a kitchen recently emerged online.

The Nigerian music star was seen putting his fans through on cooking as he revealed his late mum wouldn't be proud of the noodles he prepared.

The video of Wizkid in a kitchen emerged after Davido was spotted taking cooking classes.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng