Wizkid has been trending online following the release of a music video for his hit song Kese Kese (Dance) off the Morayo album

Reactions also trailed Kese's visual, which was directed by Wizkid, as his fans and critics shared diverse opinions about it

A clip from behind the scenes has also emerged showing Wizkid directing the vixens during the music video shoot

Afrobeats star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Wizkid's video directing skills have become a topic on social media following the release of the official music video of his hit song Kese (Dance) off the Morayo album.

Wizkid on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 shared the new music video for Kese which he directed.

Wizkid spotted with vixens on Kese's video shoot. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Recall that the Nigerian Star Boy dropped his sixth studio album Morayo in honour of his late mother on November 22, 2024 and it came with sixteen (16) tracks including Kese.

Wizkid's self-directed music video for “Kese” was a combination of choreographed dance routines featuring beautiful brown-skinned women as vixens.

Watch Kese music video as directed by Wizkid below:

Video from Kese's BTS emerges

The clip, which is trending online, showed Wizkid on set as a video director during the video shoot.

The singer was also seen speaking in the direction of the vixens as he encouraged them to dance.

Wizkid spotted encouraging vixens on Kese's set. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Getty Images

"Dance like you are alone in your room," enjoy yourself," Wizkid said in the video.

Watch viral clip from Kese's BTS below:

Mixed reactions as Wizkid directs Kese's video

Several critics berated Wizkid's video directing skills as they advised him to employ a professional for future shoots. The singer's fans, however, showered praises on him as they saw nothing wrong with the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Wizkid's self-directed music video, read the comments below:

TheSilvapr said:

"After watching what Wizkid did with the Kese (Dance) video on YouTube, it’s clear that music isn’t something he forces, it’s who he is, his way of life. The King of Afrobeats for a reason."

itzadyoung reacted:

"Video way be like say na @BlaqBonez direct am even him self go do a better job than that tiktor dance way them the do there oga 3/10 make una tell em truth."

Ayomite12 wrote:

"So I went to watch the video. The video is actually so neat, but it is not that video at all. Let's be honest the dancing of those ladies is not it, jare."

Andy_Dgr8 commented:

"I don watch am... Very mid video. Just pack crowd full everywhere. No single steeze. Make Una continue dey deceive that midget."

Wuwaika90 said:

"Imagine we were all worried who the director for Kese video would be, only for Wiz to direct it himself, this guy is a man of wonder, you can’t predict him."

Wizkid spotted with Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid and Burna Boy had their fans and music lovers in suspense following their recent meeting.

The two singers were seen in a cosy location while being captured on camera.

Fans and netizens who came across noticed that the ambience around them looked more official than convivial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng