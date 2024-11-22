Nigerian singer Wizkid’s newly released Morayo album has continued to make headlines on social media

Only a few hours after the release of the body of work, it dominated all top 17 spots on Apple Music chart

The news spread on social media, raising interesting reactions from music lovers and fans of the singer

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid’s Morayo album, has taken over the top 17 spots on Apple Music.

The Star Boy released his highly anticipated album in the wee hours of November 22, 2024, and it started to make headlines on social media. A few hours after Morayo’s release, it reached a milestone on Apple Music.

Fans react as Wizkid's Morayo album takes over top 17 spot on Apple Music few hours after release. Photos: @wizkidayo, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The body of work dominated the first 17 spots on the Apple Music top music chart, and fans were quick to brag about it on social media.

See screenshots below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s Morayo album dominates Apple Music chart

Several netizens soon caught wind of the news of Wizkid’s Morayo’s feat, and they reacted to it online. Read some of their comments below:

Duke of Unilag called Wizkid the landlord:

Sir System shared the track that had him hooked:

Oluwanifemi reminded fans that the album was dropped only hours ago:

Ben called Wizkid the first to do it:

Samuel said Wiz will rush out the way he rushed in:

Beyu called it doings:

Daniel called Wizkid the GOAT:

Richard said the album charted in less than 9 hours:

Jaynaija threw shade at Davido’s fans:

Daniel Regha reviews Wizkid's Kese

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Daniel Regha reacted to Wizkid's new song and shared his hot take on it and the style. The popular social media critic rated the song and tried to defend the reason for giving it such a mark while adding that he meant no offence.

After Kese was released, Regha noted that it was lyrically not a masterpiece. He added that Wizkid should have gone a little harder in the first verse, while the “Cana” reference in the second verse was completely unnecessary.

Fans were divided by the review and promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

