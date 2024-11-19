Wizkid has broken his silence as his song “Kese” (Dance) returned to the top spot on Apple Music Nigeria chart

Legit.ng recalls reporting that many of Wizkid fans including rivals were confused after Kese dropped massively on the streaming platform

Wizkid who appeared to be overjoyed to reclaim the top spot threw a shade which many claimed was directed at Davido

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid has reacted after the newly released song “Kese” (Dance), which disappeared from Apple Music’s chart on Monday, November 18, 2024, resurfaced hours later.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the disappearance stirred confusion, as some music lovers claimed that the tempoary removal was owing to Apple Music’s strict policies against streaming manipulation.

Wizkid seemingly throws shades at Davido. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Others, especially Wizkid's fanbase, attributed it to a technical glitch on Apple Music’s end.

Amid the uncertainty, Wizkid's Kese has again reclaimed its top spot on the streaming platform.

After Kese resurfaced, charting at No. 1, Wizkid in a tweet via X wrote:

“lol this one no be ebuka o 😂🦅 kese jor!”

See Wizkid's tweet below:

Reaction trail Wizkid's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed Wizkid’s reaction was a subtle shade at Davido

GucciStarboi:

"Jesus!! E say na ebuka, Omo this man don read my tweets tire."

DanielRegha:

"Competing with an artiste u claim is w@ck with "No talent!" is disturbing; That shows insecurity."

effizzzyy:

"Osakpolo wan share money as usual, Giveaway fanbase."

Ziyechman:

"You dey envy your mates. Na why your music just dey gba these days."

TheTifeFab:

"You want a reply from Davido so bad sigh."

__Somto_:

"He no go reply you."

Molola99:

"Stop letting people gas you, the music is not sweeter than Awuke."

muheediva01:

"Say it with your full chest. Ebuka or Awuke? ehn Wizkid."

Tayebeardless:

"Rest abeggi. You wet no Sabi anything." Na your fans i dey blame sef

Wizkid releases Morayo tracklist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Wizkid has released Morayo tracklist.

Morayo contains 16 songs where the music star featured a few artists, with Asake being the only Nigerian singer.

"Album of the year already, so Odumodu Blvck no qualify?" a netizen asked.

