Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodumila Mr May D has caused an uproar online with his recent message directed at music fans who compare him to Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

May D, known for his hit song Ile Ijo in a viral tweet bragged about his influence in the Nigerian music industry.

He also warned fans and critics against comparing to anyone in the music industry, especially Wizkid.

"Don’t ever compare me to anyone in this industry again !! Especially wiz!! I’m a different breed!!! GOD’s baby," May D wrote.

Amid the uproar over his comment about Wizkid, Mr May D also recounted an event where Wizkid performed his song Too Fine with Kel.

May D revealed he loves Wizkid but urged fans never to compare him to the Kese crooner.

"I remember when I went to an event and Wizkid was performing my song with kel "too fine" and I was in the crowd I still love him till date but never compare," he added.

May D made it to the spotlight after signing a record deal with defunct music group Psquare's Square Records in 2011.

In August 2012, it was officially announced that May D had left the label.

The Ile Ijo coroner believes that his fallout with Psquare significantly affected his career in the music industry.

Reactions trail May D's comment about Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many of Wizkid's fans flooded May D's comment section to drag him. Read some of the comments below:

engineershegun said:

"Nah kuku how them p square discover you them take discover wiz too…but somehow he’s able to beat his boss at their games but you…you no even spend 2yrs for the game before you fade away."

Saadabidemi said:

"Okay ologo yesterday."

Wuwaika90 wrote:

"No one in their right mind would compare you to the most successful and biggest artiste out of Africa, you are just being delusional, you are a low budget Boyspyce."

MukhtarK4540 said:

"Lol! Your happiness matter sah, but that reply from Wizkid can't never happen bro, stick with your mates Odumodu etc."

it_Rutie reacted:

"Dem no know your gbedu again."

JohnEkpere31177 wrote:

"May D if you don trend finish, you keep quiet and manage the little fame you got, stop trying to force the vibes bro you don listen to New Gen Z songs “Gbedu like Shaolin, Antonio violin."

Nigerians taunt May D as his song hits 1K streams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the singer released a song titled Number 1 (Very Demure).

However, an X page @musiqterritory, announced that the song had over one thousand streams after one week.

The tweet went viral as many Nigerians taunted May D. One said his new feat was not attained organically, while another wondered why content creator Lucky Udu had not posted May D on his page to seek assistance for him.

