A man on X has reacted to the move made by socialite Sophia Egbueje by buying a Lamborghini after Burna Boy didn't buy for her

In a post by the man known as Samuel Omogor, he said that anti-graft agency should probe Egbueje

Fans were not excited about it as some of them took to the comment section to share their opinion

A social media user, Samuel Omogor has joined the league of celebrities reacting the Sophia Egbueje's decision to buy herself a Lamborghini.

Legit.ng had reported that Sophia Egbueje had silenced her critics by buying herself a Lamborghini when Burna Boy defaulted in his promise.

In his post on X, he tagged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Lagos state government.

According to him, if it was true that Egbueje bought a Lamborghini, she should be probed.

Samuel Omogor asserted that Sophia's means of income should be investigated. He also suggested to the government that they should check if she pays tax or not.

Samuel Omogor speaks about Sophia

Also in his post, Omogor remarked that it was important to stop the destruction of generations because of wokeness.

His opinion sparked reactions from fans as some agreed with him while a few questioned his motive.

He was told to channel his energy in calling out the government.

What people said about Sophia

Omogor is not the only Nigerian who has reacted to Sophia Egbueje's controversy. Another social media user known as Benny also dragged the socialite and supported Burna Boy.

Some celebrities including Portable, Saida BOJ, Speed Darlington have also shared their take about Sophia and Burna Boy's online scandal.

How fans reacted to Samuel's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Samuel. Here are some of the comment below:

@jessica_alterego reacted:

"Misplaced priorities. Use the same energy on the government. Ode is so pained."

@luchisamson commented:

"They never investigated the root of those greedy politicians embezzling billions per second, na this one una they cry for. Una never start."

@uzainla said:

"Oloriburuku people way dey twitter no small. Dis una cry na till eternity."

@daniel26larr wrote:

"Who be all this one’s, when she broke why u no cheek why."

@ella_bea34 stated:

"Men are just pained ehhh."

@choice_sasha shared:

"People really get time oooo. For another person personal thing.Why this car dey pain some men like this?"

@paulskov stated:

"You couldn't hold your jealousy. How about the politicians? Have you written to efcc to investigate them? You can't even hold your wicked Rulers accountable."

Burna Boy reacts to Sophia's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had fulfilled the wish of his fans by reacting to the drama linking him to Sophia Egbueje.

He laughed hard at her and even went as far as composing a song to ridicule her. His aides who were present at the background also joined in singing.

Fans in the comment section of the post were disappointed in the music star with the kind of response he gave.

