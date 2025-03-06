Sophia Egueje's friend, Ama Reginald, has finally opened up following the Lamborghini saga with Burna Boy

Recall that the viral voice not by Sophia stated that it was her friend Ama who linked her up with Burna Boy since she was also dating his PA

Ama has now broken her silence on the issue via her IG page and has generated an online buzz with her write-up

Social media users were shocked to see Influencer and businesswoman, Ama Reginald, speak up after a long week of the Lambo drama.

Legit.ng had earlier reported a leaked tape where a popular Lagos baddie, Sophia, divulged all that transpired between her and Burna Boy.

Sophia Egbueje's friend Ama Reginald finally speaks up. Credit: @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje, @ama_reginald

Source: Instagram

In the said VN, Sophia Egbueje had noted that it was Ama who gave her number to Burna Boy one of the times when she linked up with her current boyfriend, Manny, who also doubles as Burna Boy's PA.

There was also another voice note between Sophia and her cousin about how Ama has been such a bad friend, and Sophia mentioned cutting ties with her.

Ama finally reacts to Lambo drama

Ama took to social media to share a post about her test of character and how she chose to remain firm in her truth. Her post, which has now garnered traction online, was also liked by Sophia Egbueje, to the surprise of many online users.

Sophia Egbueje's reacts as her ex bestie makes IG post after Lambo drama.

Source: Instagram

Ama Reginald wrote:

"There are moments when your character is tested in ways you never imagined, but I choose to stand firm in the truth of who I am. My journey is built on honesty, resilience, and a deep commitment to what truly matters."

"To everyone who has stood by me with unwavering faith, your support means more than words can express. I remain grateful, and committed to building a brand that inspires."

See her post below:

Peeps react to Ama's post following Lambo drama

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@evelyn____xx said:

"Change your bad character instead of using quote from chat gpt to support it."

@prettee_dimples said:

"Abi they planned all this so people can stop calling Burna gaybriel?😩Wo🚶‍♂."

@nzen.wanyi said:

"As senator ama na?😂 e come be like statement wey person Dey make after e loose election."

@ayo_glamz_makeover said:

"Once I see unwavering I don know say na copy and paste from chatGtp😂😂😂😂."

@aji_anje said:

"Sophia liking the posts actually means “I see the rubbish you Dey talk Yimmu."

@_its_uju_nwa said:

"😂😂😂 so y’all are just realizing that all of this lambo lamba thingy was staged."

@missmeiza said:

"Don’t forgetSophia never accused anyone of leaking the audio people just assumed. What if it was all planned? What if Sophia wanted a lil publicity."

@sarahinneh said:

"The only mistake she made was pimping her friend to a man she knew just wanted a fling."

Netizens hail Burna Boy over diss freestyle

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy's Lambo Lamba diss track gained traction and popularity all over the internet.

The song was birthed as a result of the singer's scandal with a popular Lagos big girl, Sophia Egbueje, to whom he allegedly promised a Lamborghini.

A video that circulated online saw the Grammy winner perform the freestyle at his Kenya show, triggering reactions from fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng