Governments in parts of the world are incentivising marriage to counter declining birth rates and ageing populations

Italy and Japan offer significant financial rewards to newlyweds, encouraging family formation and local community revitalisation

Hungary and Singapore provide extensive support programs promoting marriage and childbirth amid rising living costs

Rome, Italy - Governments around the world are stepping up efforts to reverse declining birth rates by encouraging more people to marry and start families.

To address shrinking populations and ageing workforces, several countries have introduced generous financial incentives for newlyweds. These include cash bonuses, housing grants, and subsidised loans that may later be forgiven, all designed to encourage family formation, boost population growth, and strengthen local communities.

From cash rewards to housing support, Italy and four other countries are making marriage more financially attractive. Photo credit: @chrisries

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng presents five countries where getting married could come with significant financial rewards:

1) Cash for marriage in Italy

Italy has introduced financial incentives in several regions to encourage young couples to settle in smaller towns and rural communities.

Regional and local authorities offer grants to support home purchases, property renovations and relocation to areas experiencing population decline. The initiatives are designed to attract new residents and revive communities that have lost population over the years.

For newlyweds, the schemes provide financial assistance while offering the opportunity to build a future in Italy’s historic rural towns.

2) Country offering cash rewards: Japan

Japan has rolled out a series of measures to encourage young people to marry as it battles one of the world’s lowest birth rates and a rapidly ageing population.

Through government-backed programmes, several local authorities provide financial support to newly married couples to offset the costs of weddings, housing, relocation and setting up a new home. In some municipalities, eligible couples receive substantial lump-sum grants at the start of their married life.

The incentives are part of Japan’s wider strategy to tackle its demographic crisis by making marriage more affordable for younger generations.

3) Countries rewarding marriage: Singapore

Singapore has for years promoted marriage and parenthood through its comprehensive Marriage and Parenthood Package.

Among its flagship initiatives is the Baby Bonus Scheme, which provides cash payouts and savings support to parents following the birth of a child. Married couples also benefit from housing grants and priority access to subsidised public housing, making it easier to establish a family home.

The government sees these incentives as critical to supporting young families amid rising living costs and persistently low fertility rates.

4) China rewards young couples financially

China has stepped up efforts to encourage marriage and childbirth as it confronts a shrinking population and declining marriage rates.

Several local governments now offer cash incentives to couples who marry at a younger age. In some areas, brides aged 25 or younger are eligible for financial bonuses aimed at promoting earlier marriage and family formation.

Authorities hope the measures will help slow demographic decline and ease concerns over the long-term impact of an ageing population and a shrinking workforce.

Couple poses for a wedding photoshoot in Budapest, Hungary. Photo credit: @AleksandraRiasychenko

Source: Twitter

5) Marriage cash incentives in Hungary

Hungary operates one of Europe’s most extensive family support programmes, with generous incentives for newly married couples.

Under the scheme, eligible couples can obtain an interest-free loan of up to €30,590. The loan becomes increasingly beneficial as families grow, with portions of the debt suspended or cancelled after the birth of children. Families with three children may qualify for complete loan forgiveness.

The policy effectively transforms what begins as a loan into a significant financial benefit, reinforcing the government’s drive to increase the country’s birth rate and encourage larger families.

Countries that pay people to immigrate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that governments are rethinking immigration and residency rules.

Several countries are now testing financial incentives to attract new residents, hoping to reverse population decline, revitalise rural areas or draw in entrepreneurial talent.

Source: Legit.ng