Ghanaian watchmaker Patrick Amofah has launched the Warrior King Native Collection, described as Ghana's first Kente-dial watch

The limited-edition automatic timepiece celebrates Ghana's ethnic diversity through kente-inspired design and cultural inscriptions

The watch features sapphire crystal, a 316L stainless steel case, 5 ATM water resistance, and a five-year international warranty

The Ghanaian luxury watch market reached a new milestone on July 31st, 2026, as Patrick Amofah, CEO of Warrior King Watches, officially unveiled the Warrior King Native Collection. The launch marks the introduction of the first Ghanaian-designed timepiece to feature a Kente-inspired dial, a move industry analysts suggest could redefine the positioning of African horology on the global stage.

While the luxury sector in Ghana has traditionally been dominated by established Swiss houses like Omega and Cartier, Amofah’s latest venture attempts to bridge the gap between high-end mechanical watchmaking and West African cultural heritage.

Warrior King: Cultural chronograph statement

The centerpiece of the Native Collection is its limited-edition dial, which incorporates the vibrant colours and intricate geometric patterns of traditional Kente cloth. Rendered in black, gold, red, and green enamel, the design is more than a stylistic choice; it serves as a tribute to the weaving traditions of the Ashanti and Ewe people.

In a move that emphasizes national unity, the watch’s bezel features inscriptions of various Ghanaian ethnic groups, including the Ewe, Ga-Dangme, Akan, and Gurma.

"The collection is a reminder that our diversity is a source of collective strength," Amofah stated during the launch. "We hope to carry this message beyond our borders to the rest of Africa and the world."

Technical Specifications and Build Quality

To compete in the "entry-level luxury" segment, the Native Collection moves beyond purely aesthetic appeal by adopting industry-standard materials and a proprietary movement.

Feature Specification Movement Warrior King Automatic Mechanical Case Material 316L Stainless Steel Crystal Front Sapphire; Exhibition Caseback Strap Vegetable-tanned leather with butterfly deployment clasp Water Resistance 5 ATM (50 Metres) Warranty 5-Year International

The inclusion of an exhibition sapphire caseback allows enthusiasts to view the "Warrior King Movement," a signature of the brand’s push toward mechanical transparency. Furthermore, the use of 316L stainless steel and noctilucent hands ensures the timepiece meets the functional demands of a modern luxury watch.

The rise of independent African watchmaking

The launch of the Native Collection comes at a time of increasing interest in independent watchmakers who offer "heritage-driven" designs. According to recent market reports, the luxury watch market in Ghana is expected to see steady growth through 2031, driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing preference for brands that reflect local identity [1] [2].

However, the brand faces the challenge of competing with the historical prestige of European manufacturers. By offering a 5-year international warranty and individually numbered limited editions, Amofah is clearly targeting collectors who value both exclusivity and long-term reliability.

The Warrior King Native Collection is currently available in limited quantities, positioning it as a collector’s item for those looking to invest in a piece of modern Ghanaian history.

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Source: Legit.ng