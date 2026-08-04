FCT Minister Nyesom Wike warned that Atiku Abubakar's reported running mate pick lacked the electoral strength to boost his 2027 presidential bid

Wike questioned the running mate's political influence in the South-South region, citing a poor track record of delivering votes in past elections

The minister also called out the running mate's acceptance of an ADC primary he had previously described as corrupt and irregular

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's choice of running mate for the 2027 presidential election could prove fatal to his ambitions of returning to power.

Wike made the remarks during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, arguing that selecting a vice-presidential candidate purely for their political title, rather than their ability to deliver votes, was a strategic miscalculation.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike raises doubts about electoral strength. Photo credit: @atiku/@GovWike

Source: Twitter

"In all the calculations for the campaign, if you are choosing a vice-presidential candidate, the only factor cannot be financial. The person must be able to bring votes and support to you," Wike said, adding bluntly: "It will be difficult for him to become president."

Wike challenges running mate's electoral value

The former Rivers State governor pushed back against the idea that a gubernatorial background is, on its own, sufficient political currency.

"The mere fact that somebody was a former governor does not make the person an asset. You must be a former governor who still has followers. You must show what you bring to the table for your state and your people," he said.

Wike went further, questioning what concrete electoral impact Atiku's reported running mate could deliver in the South-South region.

He alleged that the individual failed to secure the required 25 per cent of votes for Muhammadu Buhari in both the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, despite occupying key political positions at the time, and also fell short in delivering significant support for Atiku himself during the 2023 election.

Wike flags contradiction over ADC primary

The minister also raised questions about the running mate's political consistency, pointing to remarks the individual had previously made about the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primary process.

"This was the same man who said the ADC primary was full of irregularities and corruption. Now he has accepted to be part of that same process. That is the contradiction Nigerians should see," Wike said.

He argued that credibility and genuine grassroots support, not past titles or positions, would be the defining factors in the outcome of the 2027 presidential contest.

Wike's remarks add to the growing scrutiny of Atiku's preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections, for which Atiku was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the ADC on May 2, 2026.

Wike slams cardinal Onaiyekan

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, pushed back against Cardinal John Onaiyekan, accusing the Catholic cleric of political bias and questioning whether his criticism of the Tinubu administration should be taken seriously as a result.

Wike did not mince words about Onaiyekan's perceived political leanings, saying the cleric's support for a particular candidate was well known to the public.

Source: Legit.ng