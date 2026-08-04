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Iceland Announces How Foreigners Can Now Extend Their Stay in 2026, Gives Requirements
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Iceland Announces How Foreigners Can Now Extend Their Stay in 2026, Gives Requirements

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Iceland has published updated rules allowing foreign university graduates to extend their stay in the country after completing their degrees
  • The new guidelines cover degree holders from Icelandic universities who are seeking employment in the country
  • Doctoral degree holders are also eligible for a separate specialist residence permit lasting up to a year

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Iceland's government has published guidelines on how foreign nationals can extend their stay to search for work.

According to the Directorate of Immigration, foreign graduates are now eligible to renew their student residence permit for up to 18 months after graduation to seek employment that matches their academic qualifications.

Iceland shares how foreigners can extend their stay in the country
Iceland shares requirements that allows foreigners to extend their stay in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

The update marks a significant reduction from the previous allowance, which permitted graduates to remain for up to three years under the same terms.

Iceland shares stay extension requirement for foreigners

To be eligible, a foreigner must have completed a Bachelor's, Master's, or Doctoral degree at a recognised Icelandic university.

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The permit renewal is specifically intended to give graduates sufficient time to find work commensurate with their level of education in Iceland.

Beyond the standard post-graduation extension, the updated rules introduce a dedicated pathway for doctoral graduates.

Foreigners who have earned a doctorate in Iceland may apply to renew a specialist residence permit for up to 12 months, allowing them to pursue employment that draws on their specialist expertise.

Notably, a work permit is not required to obtain this residence permit, making the process more accessible for PhD holders seeking to enter the Icelandic job market.

The guidelines apply specifically to graduates of Icelandic institutions, meaning the degree must have been completed in Iceland for an applicant to be considered eligible.

Germany shares how foreigners can get jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Germany's Federal Employment Agency unveiled an official website designed to connect foreign nationals with visa sponsorship job opportunities.

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The platform was made accessible to applicants worldwide by the German government.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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