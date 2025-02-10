Bose Ogulu, the mum and manager of singer Burna Boy, has displayed her love for bags and other fashion accessories

She has proven that she is beyond a talent manager and can conveniently compete with fashionistas

Many fans of the Last Last hitmaker have hailed his mum and shared their observations about her

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has become a toast of netizens after she flaunted her love for designer bags.

Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu displays her N3.9m designer bags. Image credit: @burnaboyogram, @thenamix

Source: Instagram

A fashion blogger Sammy Birkin Boy shared different photos of Mrs Ogulu rocking Schiaparelli bags, which cost about $5000 (N3.9m) for one. She also slays in the brand's earrings.

Aside from displaying her love for Schiaparelli bags, she also has some limited editions of Louis Vuitton bags in the video shared on Instagram.

Burna Boy's mum displays love for bags

Her closet is filled with other designer bags including Tom Brown's zebra bags and Givinti Antigona's leather bag.

Burna Boy's mum's closet is a delight to watch and she does not allow age to limit her style. From her clothes to her shoes, bags, earrings, and hairstyle, she ensures that she gives some style inspirations.

Reactions to Burna Boy's mum's designer bags

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Burna Boy's mum shows off her designer bags and accessories below:

@bigworm112 commented:

"Wasting his son's money."

@oyinkansolaa.mii reacted:

"The real question is, is there a school where they teach you all these names and brands?"

@seanof10 commented:

"I guess her daughter is behind most of her dressing plus they all seems to be a fashionable people. I love them so much."

@anitimzofficial reacted:

"Ronami styles her and Burna Boy."

@de.light2299 said:

"She’s good."

@stitchesbylope commented:

"I always say this, she never misses it for real."

@oyoma_ noted:

"The real fashion, the house down girlies wear Schiaparelli."

@sim_plyma commented:

"She doesn’t do the regular. I love her.”

Burna Boy's mum rocks magnificent black outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bose Ogulu won the admiration of social media users after she was seen dancing to her son's song in a black outfit.

She stood with her daughter Nissi, who was also dressed in black, and they looked excited backstage.

The singer's mum's trousers were quite big and appeared like a hot air balloon, but gave her a stylish look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng