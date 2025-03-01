A Nigerian lady has stirred mixed reactions after posting her WhatsApp chat with her neighbour, whom she begged for food by 12am

Marvelling at the response she received, the lady said he gave her a menu and described him as a brother

Some netizens who read their WhatsApp chat berated her neighbour, while other people had other ideas

A Nigerian lady who texted her neighbour by 12am on WhatsApp because she was hungry has shared the outcome.

In a TikTok post, she displayed her chat with him and the unexpected response he gave.

A lady chatted up her neighbour to beg for food. Photo Credit: @debbyreel

Source: TikTok

The excited lady described him as her brother owing to his response to her request.

"He gave me menu 🥹 Someone people have neighbors i have a brother!!" she wrote.

Her neighbour's reply

In the chat she posted, her neighbour offered her a variety of edibles he has and asked which of them she would like. He said:

"I have bread, noodles, biscuit, tea, milk, sugar, gari, groundnut and plantain. Which would you like?"

A lady reached out to her male neighbour on WhatsApp to beg for food. Photo Credit: @debbyreel

Source: TikTok

The lady settled for tea and bread. Mixed reactions have trailed her neighbour's response.

Read their WhatsApp chat below:

People react to their WhatsApp chat

mannie said:

"Collecting dey go down on a low."

Nightwear plug in Enugu said:

"So sweet."

Nbenzo1 said:

"A simp and more..."

Mudy_Bauer said:

"If na lady...when ure done eating...she'll make u climb bed."

Auwalulu said:

"If na me I ho add cornflakes, Golden morn, cocopops, oath, custard 😂 omo always have spare fast food because night hunger dey pepper."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female student who rented an apartment had rejoiced after discovering that all her neighbours are big boys.

Lady ends up marrying her neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how her neighbour ended up becoming her husband.

Sharing a video from her traditional wedding, the lady said she and her husband never spoke to each other for a year despite being neighbours. Her husband always had a mean face whenever she passed him and sometimes ignored her greetings, which made her think he was so full of himself.

However, she didn't know that he wanted to approach her but was scared because she also had a straight unapproachable face. The lady revealed that her husband’s narrative of her changed the day he saw her singing and dancing with a neighbour.

Source: Legit.ng