Singer Tiwa Savage takes her duties as a parent seriously and this is evident in the way she trains her only son, Jamil

The singer recently shared a video with fans on her Snapchat page showing the moment she had a quick teachable moment with the young man

Social media users who watched the clip hailed the singer for being a hands-on mum who knows how to instil the right values in her child

Music star Tiwa Savage doesn’t joke around when it comes to spending time with her son, Jamil, and raising him to be the best version of himself.

Just recently, the My Darling crooner gave fans a peek of what she looks like when she’s assuming the role of a typical African parent.

Singer Tiwa Savage cautions son Jamil in video. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Snapchat page, the singer was heard calling on her son who seemed completely consumed by the video game he was playing.

Jamil simply answered "yes" and an unsatisfied Tiwa was quick to caution him before he answered correctly and made an attempt to defend himself.

Watch the cute video as seen on social media below:

Tiwa and Jamil’s video stirs reactions from netizens

oyinlee said:

"Lmaoooo mummy had to step in."

muna_bossqueen said:

"Important etiquette ❤️."

annora_luxury_hairs said:

"Very good..I teach my kid that too..Nice 1."

_cici_nita said:

"To train children dey sweet especially wen money dey oo."

jeyprince7 said:

"During my time na hot dirty slap dem dey correct me."

rubyzeal said:

"My son’s reply when he’s watching cartoon na ehn but when he wants something you hear MA OR YES MUMMY."

