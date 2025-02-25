Fans have questioned rapper Odumodu Blvck after he shared pictures taken from his 2023 accident and making it look as it was a fresh occurrence

The rapper had shared pictures from an accident scene and even showed himself on the hospital bed receiving treatment

However, the post didn't go down well with his supporters, who noticed that he reposted old pictures

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodu Blvck has been dragged by his fans over a post about his accident.

Legit.ng had reported that pictures of Odumodu Blvck on the hospital bed and pictures taken from the auto crash were also shared on his X handle.

Reacting to the viral post, a fan known as Ijoba called out Odumodu Blvck, who got a house gift from Headies organisers.

Ijoba asked if the same accident can repeat itself. Some of the rapper's fans also corroborated what Ijoba said about Odumodu Blvck.

They also asked the 'Dog Eat Dog' crooner if he was serious about his post. They claimed that he was trying to rewarm his 2023 accident.

Some fans believe Odumodu Blvck

However, despite what Ijoba said about Odumodu Blvck, a few of his supporters still believed him and prayed for him.

They claimed that he must have been drunk and was driving, while some others asked how the unfortunate incident happened and prayed for his recovery.

Celebrities who had accident in the past

A few celebrities in the entertainment industry had been lucky to survive ghastly accidents in the post.

The likes of Lekan Olatunji shared his ordeal from his hospital bed a few years ago.

Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien also broke her leg in three places while she was on vacation. Her experience made her raise money for some disables in the society.

Here is the post below:

Reactions trail Odumodu Blvck's post

Netizens shared their views about the post made by the rapper. Here are some of the comments below:

@hildiehatesyou reacted:

"When I finally understand this language, it’s over for you all."

@KingJosiah_77 commented:

"Co ask o. Celebrities and chasing clout sha."

@excessfred said:

"2 years ago, Odumodu no real man. Why would you post the same picture?"

@taiwo wrote

"U dey rewarm accident keh."

@flowithpee said:

"And you talk this thing for the show and people laugh, omo, thank God for life."

@Virgo_dnd stated:

"Eziokwu this people try you but keep calm like Peter Obi because Yahweh dey your bag."

@MeoClark shared:

"Odumodublvck come dey preach for us. Say Jesus is the Lord and Saviour and of course he is right. Thank God for your life."

Odumodu Blvck compares Suarez vs Haaland

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck had shown that he was a football fan by comparing two great international players in his tweet on X.

The singer noted that Suarez was better than his colleague, Haaland, in sporting activities, though he didn't state the reason for his utterance.

His post sparked debate online and fans reacted to his tweet, which also attracted foreign sporting platform.

