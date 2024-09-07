Odumodublvck has shown that he is a football fan by comparing two great international players in his tweet on X

The singer noted that Suarez was better than his colleague, Haaland in sporting activities, though he didn't state reason for his utterance

His post sparked debate online and fans reacted to his tweet, which also attracted foreign sporting platform

Nigerian singer, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka, Odumodublvck, has sparked a great football debate on X after tweeting about two great football stars.

The 'Dog Eat Dog' crooner had tweeted that Uruguayan footballer, Luis Suárez, was better than his counterpart, Norwegian sport man, Erling Haaland.

Odumodublvck compares Suarez and Haaland. Photo credit@luissuarez9/@erling.haaland/@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Though the music star, who was ridiculed by Davido didn't state reasons for his comparison or give details on why he chose Suarez over Haaland.

ESPN UK, fans react to the tweet

The tweet by the singer, who just reconciled with Davido sparked a debate online. International news platform, Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN), reacted to his tweet.

Fans of the music artist both home and abroad also shared their views about his choice. However, many of them were divided as they struggled to select who was better and gave valid reasons for their argument.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Odumodublvck's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer about the international stars. Here are some of the comments below:

@CyrillUTD:

"Haaland is better than Suarez looking at the number of games Haaland has played so." far."

@LfcToyyib:

"Haaland is a much better goalscorer while suarez is a better player."

@gloryboyNG:

"This is the definition of who scored most goals is not always the better player. I think Suarez was more enjoyable."

@Genie_256:

"I choose Suarez all day. He could play for any club and still be effective. You need to build a strong team around Haaland for him to be effective."

@ani_ukpanah:

"I'm definitely taking Luis Suarez please. Suarez does a lot more than just scoring goals. Plays a beautiful game as well. Assists teammates. Drops deep to get the ball and move ahead. Has good foot work as well. Suarez everyday please."

@Itzpelumi:

"Suarez is the only player that won golden boot in the era of Ronaldo and Messi. Fact."

@theway1714:

"When you talk about prolific striker and anything that has to do with good football Suarez all time any day. Haalland is just by the way."

@iamstretch_:

"This wouldn’t even be a debate when we judge football based on what we watch, now it’s about stats."

@chokomost:

"Suarez, is everything, including biting players, i will take him over Haaland because if Suarez cant get over you, he will unleash his Vampire mood."

Odumodublvck says no man paved his way

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had said that all his colleagues saying they paved way for others should go and rest.

According to him, none of them made way for him to become great in the music industry, they might have been good to him.

He mentioned Jesus Christ as the only person, who made the way and added that he will not allow his colleagues to take God's glory.

Source: Legit.ng