Actress Idia Aisien has shared a sad news with her fans after taking a break from social media for a couple of months

The movie star was involved in a serious accident, and she broke her leg in three places while she was on vacation

She shared pictures of herself while she was hospitalised and recovering from the injuries that affected her leg

Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien, has penned an appreciation message to those who stood by her while she was hospitalised for two months as a result of an accident.

The lady, who labelled herself as Nollywood superstar, was involved in a ghastly accident while she was on holidays as shared the sad news with her fans.

Idia Aisien shares ordeal after accident on vacation. Photo credit @idia.aisien

Source: Instagram

According to her, she broke her leg in three places and could no longer walk. At first, she thought she would not be able to do all the things she loved to do ever again.

The actress shared the X-rays taken after the unfortunate incident happened. A video of the injury and how she was treated in the hospital was also shared by the movie star.

Idia Aisien makes vow

In the caption of her post, she said after watching how people, who are disabled were treated, she was ready to make their life much easier.

The fashionable lady promised to supply clothing items for some disables. She also promised to fund equipments for hospitals and centers to focus on providing faster response, surgeries to the disables.

Idia Aisien also pledged to donate funds to help clear debt and bills of families who are unable to cater for their loved one.

Below is the post:

What fans said about Aisien's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_mercyeke:

"So sorry love get well soon."

@sharonooja:

"Wooow so sorry may God heal you and I wish you speedy recovery in Jesus name."

@_timini:

"Omg! So sorry my love. God give you all the strength you need."

@inidimaokojie:

"Oh no! So sorry Idia, sending you lots of love."

@julietibrahim:

"So sorry hun. Get well soon and kudos on the great initiative.'

@ritadominic:

"Wow. So sorry dear."

@diiadem:

"Omg my Idia, I’m so sorry you had to go through this please get well soon, sending lots of love your way."

@urielmusicstar:e

"So sorry. Gods healing on you."

@realchidiebereaneke:

"So sorry darling, God sent His word and His word heals you. By His Strips you are healed in Jesus Name Amen."

