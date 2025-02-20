Agnes Iroh, an Igbo gospel singer, who sang Ladder has called out Olamide for using her song and even clinching an award with it

She claimed that she has been sick, that was why she didn't speak up since Olamide used her song

Fans in the comment section of the post supported her and assured her that Olamide was a good person, who will soon locate her

Gospel sinter Agnes Iroh has slammed Olamide Adedeji, better known as Olamide for using her song, Ladder in one of his musics.

The music star had used 'Ladder' in his song, 'Our Lord Jesus'. The singer adapted the chorus of Iroh's song.

Agnes Iroh sends message to Olamide. Photo credit@olamide/@letstalk9jablog

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Iroh remarked that Olamide didn't take permission before adopting part of her song. She claimed that she has been very sick, which was why she didn't react to the singer's move all these while.

Iroh begged singer Olamide to come and see her so that he come do what was necessary.

Agnes Iroh speaks about her song

In the recording, Iroh explained that she put in a lot of hard work in the 90s when she released the song.

Olamide performs at concert. Photo credit@olamidenews

Source: Instagram

Recall that a few artists have sampled songs from their colleagues in the past.

Nigerian singer, Simi, sampled Ebenezer Obey's song and even paid a courtesy visit to him to take permission. She shared the footage of her visit in the video of her song.

Burna Boy also once brought Toni Braxton on stage to perform with him during his concert after sampling her song.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Agnes Iroh's video

Reactions have trailed Iroh's video about Olamide. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrskeemi reacted:

"So nah this woman sing this song way our neighbour Anayo they use wake person up from sleep early morning."

@Oilmoney1 commented:

"Call Paul Nwokeocha and Gozie okeke to come and see you."

@ashock8waves:

"I was ready to dismiss this as an opportunist looking to beg/extort money but she actually has a legit case if she decides to go the legal route."

@greatseunrec:

"I'm surprised Olamide sampled the song without getting necessary approval. If that is true, he needs to do the rightful.

@humble.funzz:

"My mama too like this song that year."

@uzbestofficiaal:

"Baddoo go deliver normally. Mama no worry. Guys please tag olamide baddoo, na correct guy. Mama relax , baddoo go send message."

@imat_mufasa:

"Olamide ma settle eh, mama calm no speak the whole Igbo finish."

Odumodu Black stirs debate

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that singer Odumodu Blvck had stated what some of his colleagues in the music industry mean to him in new interview.

While speaking with Adesope on the Afrobeat podcast, he shared how Wizkid posted his music a few years ago.

He also shared what Speed Darlington was to him as fans took to the comments section to react to the interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng