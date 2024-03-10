A clip of Burna Boy's sold-out concert in Atlanta has been sighted on social media after he called out Toni Braxton to perform with him

The Nigerian singer sampled Braxton's song while singing his hit music, Last Last to the delight of the crowd

The concert-goers also sang along word for word and reactions trailed the beautiful rendition

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy has warmed the hearts of music lovers after some clips of his sold-out concert were sighted on social media.

In the recording, the Grammy Award winner invited American R&B singer and actress, Toni Braxton on stage to perform with him.

Burna Boy performs with Toni Braxton at sold out show. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@tonibraxton

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy samples Toni Brazton's son

In the recording, Burna Boy sampled Braxton's song 'He Wasn't man Enough' while singing 'Last Last', one of his hit songs.

When Burna Boy wanted to introduce her, he asked the crowd to put their hands together for the queen.

British fans sing Last last

The crowd was so excited that they sang word for word along with Burna Boy and Braxton.

The two had a great time giving a good account of their talent and impressed the crowd.

This is not the first time that Burna Boy will be selling out international venues during this concert abroad.

Last year, he was awarded for selling out Lanxess Arena in Germany.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Burna Boy's sold out concert video. Here are some of the comments below:

@kellyfresh22:

"Nobody should drag Afro beat with Burna dude is unstoppable and indomitable."

@eminentgram_:

"Nothing to see here. Just greatness."

@djfalone:

"That 60% royalty check from that song dey sweet Toni Braxtin for body."

@hennessydxb:

"Greatness #ODG."

@he_ri_ta_ge_17:

"See people vibing."

@djloyce_:

"My ship."

@cosmas_042:

"Better cash out."

@ajegunletotheworld:

"Do it Big!"

@augustofficial1:

"Don’t play."

officialprofessor1990:

"U can sold out but the king of afrobeat no one else is big wiz and 001 Davido."

Burna Boy sells out venue in St Kitts

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy trended online after clips from his show in the Caribbean country of St Kitts and Nevis went viral.

He was seen in the clip speaking to one of the organisers of the event who noted that the singer had just made history.

Another organizers noted that Burna Boy doesn't get all the credits due to him and he said he couldn't complain.

Source: Legit.ng