Nigerian superstar Burna Boy made it to the frontline of blogs days after his suspected lover Chloe Bailey left the country

Recall that the celebrated duo took over the internet during the Valentine’s Day celebration with cute videos of them in different locations

The Grammy winner’s nonverbal statement following Chloe’s return has filled many with speculations as they try to decipher the matter

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ogulu has spurred concerns online following his strange move online.

Fans and netizens noticed on February 18 that the international sensation wiped all the posts on his official Instagram page with over 17 million followers.

Burna Boy wipes his Instagram clean as Chloe Bailey returns home. Credit: @burnaboythegenre, @chloebailey/Instagram

This came days after his rumoured lover Chloe Bailey returned to her country following the flamboyant Valentine’s celebration they had.

A few days before Val's Day the suspected couple enjoyed a romantic meal adorned with roses and balloons.

Burna appeared to leave little doubt by surprising Chloe with his and her AP watches, each reportedly costing around $70,000. The display of affection did not end there.

Shortly after their date night went viral, new footage of the couple emerged, capturing a lovey-dovey moment by the pool.

Following that, the lovely couple were later spotted hugging and laughing around while partying in bathing suits together.

The camera caught Chloe saying, "I love you" and greeting Burna with an ocean of kisses.

Burna Boy wipes his Instagram clean

The Bundle by Bundle hitmaker recently deleted all the pictures and videos previously shared on his Instagram, following reports that Chloe has returned to her home country.

A quick check on the US singer’s personal Instagram confirmed her return. In her latest post, she was seen wearing a red hoodie crop top with fur, paired with low-waist leather pants featuring fire flame designs.

The picture, taken in the middle of a snow-filled parking lot came with the caption:

“ice cold baby, I told you I’m ice cold.”

See Burna Boy’s Instagram page:

See Chloe’s recent post:

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s empty Instagram page

See what netizens are saying below:

uchemaduagwu wrote:

"Let us pray for Burnaboy 002."

_janethnelson wrote:

"Nawa oo celebrity life is really hard. No privacy at all. You just had to conclude it has something to do with chloe."

once.upon.an.introvert said:

"Contract has expired."

imchechet wrote:

"Chloe: I’m about to take you away. Burnaboy: take me away human being no favour me."

decentoscar said:

"NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS💽 Landing Soon, Dust Your Speakers!"

currency231 said:

"Toke Makinwa dey there, Mercy Eke dey there if not be big eye Wetin Burna Boy Dey fine for retired Yankee OS."

timainblog wrote:

"😂😂😂 you go dey fall in love with glorified olosho. You never see anything."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"The contract is over."

s1imbo_001 reacted:

"PTSD 😂."

