American singer Chloe Bailey has returned to Lagos, Nigeria, just a few days before Valentine, to the joy of fans

Several videos made the rounds online of Chloe going out for dinner with Burna Boy as the singer got them matching designer wristwatches

The romantic display between the two talented music stars got several netizens gushing over their relationship

Recall that in December 2024, Chloe and Burna Boy sparked relationship rumours after the American musician visited Nigeria for the first time and was spotted hanging out with the ‘Odogwu’.

Nigerians react as Chloe Bailey returns to Lagos before Valentine, Burna Boy gifts her wristwatch. Photos: @theamazonreloaded

In a new development, Chloe came back to Lagos just a few days before Valentine and videos of her having dinner with Burna Boy went viral.

As usual, the dinner was crowded with Burna Boy’s groupies, including celebrity dancer and hypeman Poco Lee. One of the highlights of the outing was when Burna Boy gifted Chloe a brand new designer wristwatch said to be worth $40,000.

Poco Lee was heard asking Chloe what she thought about the wristwatch, and the US singer had a big smile on her face while explaining how much she loved it. Shortly after, she gave Burna Boy a tight hug to show her appreciation and he gave her a peck on the cheek.

See videos of Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey in Lagos before Valentine:

Burna Boy wears the wristwatch for Chloe:

Reactions to Burna Boy, Chloe’s dinner in Lagos

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey’s romantic dinner in Lagos as well as the Nigerian singer’s expensive gift to the American star soon became the topic of discussion on social media. Several netizens gushed over the relationship between the two music stars, as they hoped that it was more romantic than platonic.

Read what some of them had to say:

Giftedchiamaka_ said:

“Chloe is a finished girl 😍. PS: poco is always everywhere 😂.”

Gapscathy said:

“Wow 😍😍Them don start Val early.”

_mimitara_' said:

“My babe Chloe is goneee😭.”

Mamdeekay wrote:

“Dis is so cute 😍.”

Deliotasty wrote:

“Burna looking so cute 🥰🥰, the smile genuine 😍.”

_amakahhh_ commented:

“This is seriouser than I thought😂.”

Efemenapere said:

“She has come for valentine.”

Issa_princess20 said:

“She's so affectionate lol she always holding on him or rubbing his hand lol I hope burna don't play with my good sis. She seem so sweet.”

Girlimjustsayin said:

“She look so happy 🥰.”

Queen_betty_dollb said:

“Love is a beautiful thing awww 🥰 this valentine go hot 🥵😢 my babe is with another babe ❤️.”

African_baddest_girlfriend wrote:

“See as I laugh my guy is in love.”

Iheoma.dennis wrote:

“She’s appreciative 😍.”

Bshdesse wrote:

“I come dey pity for stefflondon shaa,that babe really loved burnaboy make I no lie,Chloe abeg love burna 50%,then hold back 50% to avoid stories that touches the heart first😂.”

Chloe Bailey shares cryptic video

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Chloe Bailey reacted to rumours about her relationship with Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The two had been sighted together in different places, and she had even been seen wearing his chain.

During an Instagram Live session, she cleared the air about her relationship with Burna Boy as fans reacted.

Source: Legit.ng