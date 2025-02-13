A video has captured the kind of luxury whips that Burna Boy has in his garage at home and their models

In the recording, a Tesla truck, several Bugattis in different colours, Ferrari Purosangue, Range Rover were all seen there

Fans were blown away after seeing the number of cars he has without making noise about them

A video has shown how much self acclaimed African giant, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, loves luxury whips.

In the recording, fans were taken in a voyage to see the number of cars he has. In the clip, the Last Last crooner has up to fifteen luxury whips parked and arranged neatly in his car park.

From the video, his garage was becoming small to take all his beautiful cars, and some of his fans suggested that the singer needed to build another garage for his ever-increasing cars.

Kinds of cars in Burna Boy's garage

The cars in the City Boys' garage ranged from Range Rover, Bugatti, Tesla truck, Ferrari Purosangue and a few others.

His Bugatti alone were up to seven, and they came in different colours, from black to purple and red.

Recall that almost a year ago, Burna Boy bought a Range Rover and customised it with diamond. He also showed off his rich garage in his Instagram story.

Burna Boy had also once told ex-football star, Jayjay Okocha, that he has four Ferraris in his car park.

Other artists with luxury cars

A few other artists in the Nigerian music industry have also displayed their love for expensive whips online. The likes of Davido, who bought an electric Rolls-Royce a few months ago.

Wizkid also got two luxury cars, McLaren 750s and N1.4bn Ferrari recently.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the kind of cars that Burna Boy has in his car park. Here are some of the comments below:

@___bbr007 commented:

"He get how you go rich and buy luxury items reach you no fit broke, even if you broke too much things de, sell that $3M Bugatti for me."

@noisemaker_ca reacted:

"Tesla truck outside, man is not small."

@littleefissy1 said:

"How wish na Portable get this cars the world no go rest."

@iamwokilumo stated:

"Na the purple ones me I sha like, e fine to much."

@fearmosthigh shared:

"15th cars and him no dey shout."

@drcjaey stated:

"Money disease. real money disease."

@maido.gallant wrote:

"Definitely needs a bigger parking space."

@delled penned:

“Na the real Odogwu."

Estimate of Burna Boy's cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer Burna Boy had about six luxury rides, if not more in his garage that cost him millions of naira to purchase.

The singer boasts of two Lamborghinis, a Rolls-Royce, Maybach, Ferrari to mention just a few.

According to reports, Burna Boy's luxurious garage was worth about N1.7bn at the time the report was written.

