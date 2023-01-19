Nigerian singer Burna Boy has about six luxury rides if not more in his garage that cost him millions of naira

The singer boasts of two Lamborghinis, a Rolls Royce, Maybach, Ferrari to mention a few

According to reports, Burna Boy's luxurious garage is currently worth about N1.7bn

Earlier this month, to usher in the new year, Burna Boy added a Lamborghini to his fleet of cars, an expensive purchase that cost him about N46bn.

The cheapest ride Burna Boy has spent money on is his G-Wagon at N106m, with his Maybach costing a whooping N104m.

Odogwu coughed out N166m for his Ferrari and his Rolls Royce cost Dawn cost him N161m.

His second Lamborghini series, a URUS took N128.8m from his pocket. The total of Burna Boy's spending on his cars comes to an estimate of N1.7bn.

Reactions to Odogwu's spendings

obaksolo:

"MACHINES ️OLUWABURNA ❤️"

mr_jayjey:

"Be like na Burna really get 30Billion for account o."

pretty_gorgeous_official:

"All this does not matter in heaven."

iam_abdul_baaqee:

"Shior ! All your cars no still reach Davido land."

callidreamsmotors:

" Now add custom duty charge for all cars. 2 billion +"

coded_dedo___:

"Sometimes we don’t need to compare davido to any of this musicians. Who remember how much for davido icebox box. It’s $2m just the for the box ooo only the box minus the diamonds. Then you remember how much be davido land for banana Island? Na 2bellion Naira ooo Dey play just they play."

vivian_vievian:

"Congratulations Burna ❤️ God abeg nah play I come play for this life? "

Rare video shows cars in Burna Boy’s compound

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is not to be found wanting when it comes to celebrities who spend a hefty portion of their wealth on expensive cars.

A rare video giving fans a peek into the Grammy-winning singer’s luxury garage surfaced online.

Burna Boy appeared in high spirits as he danced around in the garage to Seyi Vibez's song while a team member recorded him on phone.

