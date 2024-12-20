“I Have 4 Ferraris”: Burna Boy Shows Jay Jay Okocha His Massive Car Collection

Burna Boy flaunted his car collection to legendary footballer Jay Jay Okocha, who paid a courtesy visit

The rides spotted in the singer's garage include Ferraris, as he said he is a fan of Michael Schumacher

The Grammy Award winner is arguably one of the highest-paid music stars in the world at the moment

Nigerian singer Burna Boy was proud to flaunt his exotic car collection to football icon Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

Taking the former Super Eagles captain on a tour of his garage, 'Odogwu' showed off the exotic rides in his Lagos home.

Okocha visited the Grammy award winner alongside famous music producer and talent manager Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paulo.

Burna Boy flaunts his car collection to Jay Jay Okocha and Paulo. Photo: pauloo2104.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy took time to explain how he purchased his first Ferrari in 2018, saying, "I have four Ferraris now."

Pointing to a white Ferrari, the 'Last Last' crooner said:

"Why I bought this one was that I always wanted a Michael Shumacher signature car. This car was designed by Michael Schumacher.

"This was my first big car, somehow someway it just worked out. This was Christmas 2018. That's where my Ferrari started.

Reactions as Burna Boy flaunts exotic cars

Meanwhile, the vial footage has continued to garner reactions on social media. @mz_sexylilianhair wrote on Instagram:

"He is blessed to have his mom that woman is his backbone, may God keep her long."

orimolade_ori added:

"Tell me again who no like showoff? Everybody like am 😂 is not being proud is counting your blessings."

donrichhy155 asked:

"Who else heard that na me get am but I no wan bring am yet???"

_kaypumping

"Ah that my worker no dey hear word, I tell am make he no dey look burnaboy house from my building wey I Dey build low key."

Ibrahimovic slashes cash on Ferrari SF90

Legit.ng earlier reported that football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic splashed the cash on an exotic Ferrari SF90 double-X.

It was gathered that the double-x model is powered by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain, with a total system output of 1016 horsepower.

The former AC Milan striker is said to be a fan of supercars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng