Nigerian singer Davido has reportedly sacked his wife Chioma Adeleke’s manager and music executive Ubi Franklin

Well-known celebrity blogger Stella Dimokokorkus spilled the alleged details online, weeks after Ubi was called out over debts by singer Spyro

Stella Dimokokorkus also mentioned how friends and other members of the musician's team are reportedly avoiding Ubi

Celebrity Journalist Stella Dimokokorkus has gained the interest of many around music executive Ubi Franklin's relationship with Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

According to Stella Dimokokorkus, Chioma Adeleke, musician Davido's wife, has supposedly removed Ubi Franklin from his role as her manager.

Reports on Davido and Chioma's relationship with Ubi Franklin. Credit: @davido, @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

The blogger alleged that Ubi Franklin's resignation was due to humiliating issues involving his monetary relationships with industry mates.

She further said that Davido, Chioma, and the 30BG gang did not acknowledge Ubi Franklin's birthday on social media, as they had done in previous years.

Stella Dimorkokorkus also shared that Ubi Franklin has been experiencing troubles, including reports of owing large sums of money to several individuals who have called him out in the past.

She wrote:

"Singer Davidos Wife Chioma Allegedly Sacks Manager Ubi Franklin. Former Music Label Boss Ubi Franklin is not having it easy at all....

"Aside from being dragged left, right and centre for allegedly owing several people amounts running into millions. insiders allege that Davido's wife Chioma has allegedly relieved him of his duties as her manager because of the embarrassing situation.....The insder asked ''How can one person be owing so many people and refusing to pay back? it is really embarrassing.

"Davido and Chioma and the 30BG gang seem to have also ignored Ubi's birthday on Sunday and none of them celebrated him on their social media handles as they used to do.....

"I am not saying that he is owing all the money allegations heaped on his head but it would be nice if he cleans up the mess cos so many who used to be his friends are allegedly running from him so as not to lose alleged business deals due to the embarrassing situation."

See her post below:

Reports about Ubi Franklin spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chimaprcious wrote:

"Is he managing Chioma as a musician she's or inside kitchen?"

beygood1123 said:

"Same Ubi Davido wished him HBD. And he even just did a post appealing to Samklef to leave David."

Banithegreat wrote:

"What is he managing Chioma for ? Chioma has been off business for a moment . But tbvh,Ubi needs to do better ,10% or not. If it's 10%,go legal to avoid embarrassing tales."

mz_harcourt reacted:

"Not just owing people is the issue here.he use's their names and influence to carry out the du*bious act.na Spyro h£ad catch am."

pita_kwa said:

"Na lie that’s social media sacking in Verydarkman voice😂😂😂no be ubi defend davido just now?no be only sacking na succking."

upmoney camp wrote:

"@thechefchi please please and please, do not allow them alienate you from your support system! Only GOD knows what the agenda."

hadesther said:

"No one wants a shameless phool in their crew!! One or two is a mistake but not an old man that ought to know better settin up ring light to explain an embarrassing situation!! Davido should have fired his asss along time."

Spyro drags Ubi Franklin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spyro had opened up about his issues with Davido’s associate, Ubi Franklin, on social media.

During a recent interview, the music star revealed how Ubi Franklin duped him with Davido’s name while at an event.

Spyro’s claim was met with interesting reactions from netizens as some of them noted it was not Ubi’s first time.

